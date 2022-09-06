WOBURN’S GEORGE BERARDI (fourth from left) was recently honored at Fenway Park as the recipient of the 2022 Boston Red Sox Jimmy Fund Award, presented annually by the Red Sox to those who have demonstrated longstanding commitment to the lifesaving mission of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. Shown here are ( l-r) Jimmy Fund Vice President Suzanne Fountain, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Red Sox Pitcher Nate Evoldi, Berardi and his wife Joan, daughter Megan, daughter-in-law Kristina, and his sons, Chris and Matt. Berardi has also been named by his peers to the Little League International Board of Directors. For more on both of these honors, see page A2.(Photo by Griffin Quinn/Boston Red Sox)