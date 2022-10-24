WOBURN - The City Council’s Liaison Committee will mull over a proposed Home Rule Petition that would extend the timeframe upon which Woburn can grant a series of site-specific alcohol licenses to Woburn Village tenants.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, City Council President Michael Concannon introduced the proposed order to his colleagues, who moved immediately to refer the matter to committee after accepting the petition as a “late filing”.
The council president is sponsoring the proposed Home Rule Petition to the state Legislature on behalf of Woburn’s License Commission.
In a Sept. 15 memo to the council, the city’s three License Commission members explained the special licenses, which include seven all-alcoholic pouring licenses and four beer-and-wine only licenses, were granted to the community back in 2020 with the caveat that they be issued no later than May of 2023.
However, because construction of the Woburn Village redevelopment itself and the License Commission’s own meeting schedule has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city officials want a three year extension on the issuance deadline.
“The License Commission acknowledged the complications from COVID-19 and requests the City Council, mayor, and state Legislature endeavor to extend the Home Rule Petition for three subsequent years until May 29, 2026 to allow any prospective licensees ample time to be considered for approval,” the city officials told the council in the letter.
Concluding a 16-month economic planning effort, the City Council voted unanimously back in June of 2019 to approve the Woburn Village project, which replaced the old Woburn Mall building by the corner of Mishawum Road and Commerce Way.
The lifestyle center, which includes 350 apartments being managed by AvalonBay Communities, is an outdoor-air style marketplace with more than 20 separate retail shops and restaurants spread across the 23-acre site.
Well aware that various restaurant tenants would be interested in selling alcoholic beverages, Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council petitioned the state Legislature for the site-specific liquor licenses.
Woburn State Rep. Richard Haggerty and other members of the community’s Beacon Hill delegation took on the special bill from there and by June of 2020 had successfully steered it through the state House.
“Providing economic opportunity in our city is an important component to moving our city into this next decade, said Haggerty at the time. “These liquor licenses are a key part of the redevelopment of the Woburn Mall site and the continued improvement to our downtown area. I thank Mayor Galvin, members of the City Council and License Commission for their commitment to expanding business opportunity in our community.”
Besides including the 11 Woburn Village licenses, the final bill signed into law by Mass. Gov. Charles Baker also included an additional site-specific license for Fortunato’s Restaurant at 428 Main St. That Italian eatery has since closed its doors, but the license can presumably be passed onto future tenants.
Given the wide support for the Home Rule Petition the first go-round, it’s unlikely Concannon’s latest legislation will run into any local obstacles as it is taken up in future days by the Liaison Committee.
