WOBURN (AP) — Two men have been arrested in a Saturday fatal shooting outside a sports bar in Woburn, the Middlesex district attorney's office said.
Pauliasky Jean Francois, 34, of Plymouth, and Eric Mills, 29 of Boston, were arrested and face charges including murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
They are accused of killing Lloyd Borgella, 26, of Roslindale. Police responding to reports of a shooting at Jake n Joe's Sports Grille Restaurant found Borgella suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The district attorney's office said Francois and Mills fled the scene in a car but crashed nearby and fled on foot. Police were able to locate the men soon after the crash, the office said.
It was not immediately clear if the men had obtained attorneys. They are expected to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.
