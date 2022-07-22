WOBURN - “At the end of the day, the inordinate amount of time [our city department heads] and this City Council have spent chasing utility companies around is absolutely ridiculous…I ask that we spend not one more minute on this. Not one.”
That statement from Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen pretty much summed up the entire City Council’s feelings regarding a request from Verizon to be freed from a condition that requires the company to make repairs to equipment on Warren Avenue before moving ahead with the installation of a new conduit connection on Montvale Avenue.
During Tuesday night’s regular council meeting in City Hall, Verizon representative Stan Usovicz, the Massachusetts’ director of the telecommunications company’s government affairs department, complained that the firm’s Montvale Avenue work order is now being delayed due to the failure of other utility companies to remove their equipment from a broken utility pole that drags down overhead cables across the South End roadway.
The council, following an approximate half-hour discussion with Usovicz, voted unanimously to deny the request.
“In no way, shape or form should this provision be taken off,” responded Ward 2 Richard Gately, who during one exchange with the petitioner asked why Verizon would even bother to move equipment up a busted pole and present that fix as a solution to problems with low-hanging wires.
According to Usovicz, Verizon has done all it can to meet the intent of the condition, which was attached to the council’s May approval of a right-of-way petition to install a new four-inch conduit line from the vicinity of the Woburn Bowladrome on Montvale Avenue to a commercial building across the street.
“We do not want to disregard the intent of that condition, but we cannot meet it because of the shared responsibility of [all utility companies] to remove what’s on that pole,” said the Verizon official. “We’ve moved our wires as far up that pole as we can. But the electrical [equipment of Eversource] has to be moved up so others can move their wires up too.”
According to Usovicz, he is embarrassed about the deplorable condition of the infrastructure on Warren Avenue and agrees that Verizon should have been far more responsive to earlier efforts by city officials to address the situation.
He later promised to continue coordinating with Eversource, Comcast, and various other telecommunications firms to ensure the Warren Avenue fix is completed in a timely manner.
The council, having heard almost identical tales of woe from Verizon and other utility companies over the past decade, was completely unmoved by the Verizon representative’s argument. With various councilors pointing out specific double and triple pole locations and other baffling instances of micky-mouse repair jobs in their wards, the elected officials made clear that they were out of patience.
“I’m the retired police chief. At the corner of Beach Street, Mishawum Road, and Clinton Road, there’s a pole that was struck when I was a lieutenant in the police department. That thing has been there for at least 12 years and it’s sticking out into the middle of the lane on Mishawum Road,” vented Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo.
“I’m with my colleagues on this,” later said Ward 6’s Lou DiMambro. “Up in North Woburn, there’s double poles. There’s triple poles. There’s 4 by 4 [boards] bolted to telephone poles. On Merrimac Street by School Street, there’s even a chunk of a pole that is actually dangling [in the air] from a set of wires.”
Usually the result of emergency repairs that occur after a car accident or serious weather events, the typical double-pole arrangement consists of a seriously-damaged utility pole being propped up by a second free-standing pole.
Considering those structures an eyesore, city officials for close to two decades now have tried to coax utility and telecommunications companies into removing all such damaged infrastructure.
Running into situations where those various private companies blamed each other for delays in taking down the structures, the council since at least 2014 has tried to resolve the issue by requiring the removal of at least one double-pole whenever a request comes before the city to install new equipment along public ways.
In many instances, because the strategy can backfire by hurting private developers who are waiting for utility connections, the council has ended up reversing such orders. However, last May, when debating whether to mandate unrelated repairs on Warren Avenue to the Montvale Avenue conduit request, members of the council pointed out that Verizon was the sole entity involved with the minor project.
