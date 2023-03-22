WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin will seek an unprecedented eighth term in City Hall’s corner office.
During an interview yesterday afternoon with The Daily Times Chronicle, Galvin confirmed he intends to run for re-election during municipal and state elections in November.
Already considered the most popular chief executive in city history, Galvin’s approximate 14-year tenure at City Hall makes him the longest-serving mayor since the community transitioned to two-year mayoral terms back in 1931.
Since the West Side native first captured the political office back in 2009, Woburn has achieved a coveted AAA bond rating, two new schools have been built and constructed, and a new library wing was added to the historic H.H. Richardson facility off of Pleasant Street. The finishing touches are also being completed at a brand new fire department headquarters on Main Street by Forest Park.
But for Galvin, there is still more work to be done.
“I truly enjoy the job and have been doing it now for seven terms. We’ve made great progress for the city in terms of infrastructure and finances, but there’s still a lot to do,” he said during a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
Technically, Galvin and other election hopefuls have to wait until May 1 to begin the process of becoming certified candidates by pulling nomination papers from City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office.
The municipal and state elections are scheduled to take place on Nov. 7. If needed, a preliminary election to narrow down the candidates’ field would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5, which happens to be the day after Labor Day.
Galvin is expected to face challengers this election cycle, as a handful of local residents have expressed interest in seeking the chief executive’s position.
Facing contested races three times since first being elected back in 2009, Galvin captured his record-setting seventh term in office two years ago after easily fending off a challenge by School Committee member Ellen Crowley.
By far, Galvin’s narrowest campaign victory came during municipal elections in 2009, when Woburn’s electorate first swept the former Ward 3 alderman into the corner office. At the time, Galvin unseated popular incumbent Mayor Thomas McLaughlin by a 722 vote margin.
In what could be considered the most acrimonious challenge of his tenure, the mayor’s first contested re-election campaign came in 2013, when local businessman and city philanthropist John Flaherty tried to unseat the two-term incumbent.
Though the 2013 election featured perhaps the ugliest rhetoric of mayor’s 12-year tenure, as both contestants approached the race with a seeming “no-holds-barred” mentality, Galvin trounced Flaherty on an election day by a near 3,300-ballot margin.
In 2019, the mayor also faced an election challenge from West Woburn resident Liz Pedrini, a real-estate agent and darkhorse candidate with no prior political experience. Pedrini ultimately lost to the popular incumbent by a near two-to-one margin.
Prior to becoming mayor, Galvin, an attorney by trade, served as Woburn’s Ward 3 alderman for 16 years. The West Side native is a Woburn High School alumnus and obtained his law degree from New England School of Law.
Since the city transitioned to a two-year mayoral terms back in 1931, only three other prior city executives have managed to stay in office for longer than six years.
Former Mayor John Rabbitt, who led Woburn between 1984 and 1995, and William Kane, whose tenure spanned between 1938 and 1949, each won six-terms in office.
The fourth longest-serving mayor in Woburn’s history is Edward Gill, who was in office for four terms between 1964 and 1971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.