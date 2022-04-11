WOBURN - The City Council earlier this week adopted a proposed legal settlement that permits Jackson Lumber to proceed with a requested expansion of its driveway entrance in the South End.
During a gathering on Tuesday night in City Hall, City Council President Michael Concannon explained that Jackson Lumber officials recently agreed to the deal as part of negotiations ordered by a Land Court judge.
The full council ultimately voted unanimously to approve the mutual agreement.
The South End business had filed a lawsuit at the outset of this year challenging the council’s denial of a special permit application to repave a portion of its 36 Prospect St. property.
City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette, who negotiated the deal on the community’s behalf, was authorized in early March by the council’s Liaison Committee to work out a compromise.
Under the settlement, the Lawrence-based building materials supplier, which operates a 2.48-acre lumber yard at 36 Prospect St., will receive a special permit allowing for the pavement of approximately 21,000 square feet of land by the entrance to its primary storage area.
In exchange, Jackson Lumber will agree to work cooperatively with the city in the future, should local officials begin work to improve neighborhood flooding and drainage system woes around Prospect Street and Mount Pleasant Court.
“When we met in executive session with the City Solicitor on this matter, we discussed a series of settlement ideas and conditions that could be attached to a special permit,” said Concannon of last month’s Liaison Committee discussion.
“The City Solicitor was directed to speak with the petitioner and see if they could come to an agreement, and they did. So at this point, we have an agreement [that we are being asked to approve],” the City Council president further elaborated.
According to Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers, the legal settlement will also attach to the special permit a series of conditions, including:
• That the petitioner will replace a sewer line running across its property;
• That the petitioner will install a new drainage detention and treatment system that should partially alleviate some of the area’s existing flooding problems;
• and that lumber yard officials will also adhere to a previously-agreed upon stormwater system operation and maintenance plan.
After more than 10 months of deliberations over the proposal, the City Council in early December of 2021 voted unanimously against issuing a special permit to petitioner Jackson Lumber for the driveway enhancements due to flooding concerns.
In a Land Court appeal filed weeks later, the plaintiff alleged that the City Council overstepped its authority by ignoring evidence that the business’s proposed mitigation package would reduce its existing contribution to those stormwater and drainage issues.
As Jackson Lumber’s attorneys pointed out in the suit, company officials had agreed to replace an old sewer line within its boundaries and upgrade the site’s drainage and infiltration system capabilities.
Under protest, the applicant later consented to undergoing a peer review process, whereby a third-party consultant would consider whether Jackson Lumber was living up to its commitments. However, when that consultant concluded that Jackson Lumber’s mitigation package was sufficient, DPW Superintendent Jay Duran continued to demand further concessions.
“The sole basis for the denial by the council of the decision is the opinion of DPW superintendent and DPW memos in the record. No other objection was received and reviewed by the council when issuing its decision,” the plaintiff alleged in the Jan. 3 suit.
“None of the evidence given at the hearings, including the memos of the engineering department, the memo of the Planning Board, the three memos of the DPW, or the Conservation Commission’s determination included any concern that the project would not be in comport with [the zoning regulations],” Jackson Lumber further claimed.
