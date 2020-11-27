WOBURN - Saying he added landscaping and grading to improve recreational access to a network of walking trails around Horn Pond, local developer Bryan Melanson wants permission to scrap plans for a gate by his Robertson Way residence.
During the latest gathering of the city’s Planning Board, the Main Street builder explained that per a 2009 approval for the six-lot Pondview Estates subdivision off Water Street, he was required to install a secure gate at the end of a new cul-de-sac.
However, since constructing the luxury single-family homes, which includes his own 3,996 square foot residence, the Melanson Development Group principal realized the same emergency fire access road is used daily by bikers, joggers, and city residents enjoying the Horn Pond conservation area.
So instead of blocking off that recreational resource, he took action to facilitate better access to it by regrading it and dressing up the surrounding area with mulch and plantings.
“We think the gate is unnecessary there. At the end of the road, there’s an opening for access and it’s used by bikers, and walkers, and joggers. In the 10-years I’ve been there, I don’t think I’ve ever thought to myself, ‘We need a gate there,’’ said the local developer.
“I have graded that off, so people can navigate it on a bike. I mulch in every year at my own expense and put in some trees there to delineate between the conservation land and the roadway….I think it benefits everybody,” he added.
Melanson appeared virtually before the planners as Planning Director Tina Cassidy is trying to close out the city’s oversight of the Pondview Estate projects and a series of other outstanding subdivisions.
While reviewing the planner’s conditions of approval around the Horn Pond area subdivision, where homes have now been occupied for years, she realized the gate installation and a final as-built plan are still outstanding.
Hoping to keep the emergency access road opened, Melanson was advised to file a formal request to modify the subdivision plan. Since formally doing so, the fire department, DPW, and city engineer’s office have all responded that they have no issue with the change.
However, Woburn’s Conservation Commission, which considers the site improvements performed by Melanson an “encroachment” onto land under its jurisdiction, is not so pleased.
“The Conservation Commission letter indicated that while the commission doesn’t have any objection to the removal of the gate, it is aware of an encroachment onto conservation land by several abutting property owners at the end of the Robertson Way cul-de-sac,” Cassidy explained.
“[The commission] respectfully ask the board not to make a decision on the request to remove the gate until such time that the encroachments are removed,” the planning director continued.
According to Melanson, he is confident the Conservation Commission will drop their objections if they’re given a chance to walk the property and view what he’s done.
In order to give the local builder an opportunity to make that pitch, the planners voted unanimously to consider their deliberations over the requested subdivision modification until their Dec. 8 meeting.
