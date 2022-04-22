WOBURN - Officials from the state Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) last month endorsed the city’s proposal to construct a new water treatment plant to remove polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
During a City Council meeting earlier this week in City Hall, water quality consultant Carol Rego confirmed that DEP representatives on March 11 approved the proposed $17.6 million expansion at the Horn Pond water plant as a viable solution to test results showing elevated PFAS levels in the local water supply.
According to Rego, the vice president of engineering CDM Smith, local officials are now getting ready to apply for potential state funding for the infrastructure project, which would involve the construction of a new building that contains a half-dozen granulated activated carbon (GAC) vessels that would filter out the forever chemicals.
If successful in obtaining state or federal funding, the city could potentially save millions of taxpayer dollars that would otherwise be needed for the major capital project. Though the city won’t find out how much it will potentially receive until next April,
Mayor Scott Galvin and other City Hall managers will likely know whether the GAC treatment facility stands to receive clean water trust fund monies sometime before the start of 2023.
“We will be submitting an application in August of 2022 for [state revolving fund (SRF) reimbursements]. They will make a short-list of projects eligible for the funding by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023,” Rego explained.
“They only add more money and funding as the list goes from a draft to final version. They don’t take people off the list, so by the end of this year, we should know [if we’ll be awarded any money],” the engineer later elaborated.
Late last month, after the city’s latest quarterly PFAS samples tested below DEP’s newer 20 parts per trillion (PPT) standard, Mayor Scott Galvin assured citizens that Woburn will forge ahead with the permanent treatment center fix despite the favorable results.
With the new DEP standards becoming effective in April of 2021, Woburn, which has been sampling water for PFAS since at least 2019, has now twice detected elevated concentrations of the chemicals in the local water supply. However, most recently, the city tested well below the new DEP thresholds for the first quarter of 2022, with the average PFAS concentrations for the months of this January, February, and March coming out to 13 PPT.
Previously, the city first failed to meet the new DEP standard in the third quarter of 2021, when PFAS concentrations of 24 PPT were found, while the second infraction occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021, when levels were measured at 22 PPT.
When questioned about the disparate results, Rego, who pointed out that the testing method is extremely sensitive, was unable to give an explanation beyond suggesting that PFAS levels tend to measure higher in the summer months.
“Is there a pattern [with PFAS levels measuring higher during warmer months]? Maybe. We’ve looked at prior years and it looks like a pattern,” she explained.
“I know that sounds like a squishy answer, but it’s just variable. We’re measuring parts per trillion, which is a drop [of PFAS] in 20 olympic swimming pools. So the difference between 13 drops and 20 or 24 drops in a whole bunch of olympic swimming pools is really hard to measure and then say there’s a significant pattern developing,” the consultant added.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing. Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
Federal officials say PFAS can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in-utero, and could lead to increase risks of cancer in some individuals.
While developing plans for the treatment plant add-on, city officials have also approved several short-term initiatives aimed at helping at-risk populations secure PFAS-free drinking water sources.
In early January, Galvin and other city officials unveiled a new bottled water rebate program which encourages pregnant women, nursing mothers, and other immunocompromised residents to apply for a monthly $30 rebate to defray the cost of purchasing bottled water.
City officials have also installed and obtained state permits for a new water filling station at the Woburn Senior Center. The new dispenser, which relies upon water sourced from the MWRA, is situated on the side of the School Street facility.
