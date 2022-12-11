WOBURN - Citizens interested in the specifics around Woburn’s first medical marijuana dispensary’s plans to pivot towards recreational pot sales will have to wait until 2023 to hear about the proposal.
Earlier this week, the City Council opened a public hearing on Sanctuary Medicinals special permit application to become the first recreational cannabis retailer in Woburn. However, with the petitioner still awaiting the latest feedback on the plans from the fire department and building commissioner, company officials had no formal presentation to offer.
As such, local attorney James Juliano asked the councilors to continue their deliberations until their Jan. 3 meeting. The council subsequently voted unanimously and without major debate to do just that.
“We had a couple of dialogues with the city solicitor. We’re still waiting on a few comments from the fire department and building department. My request is to continue this until your next meeting, when we’ll have a full presentation [to make to the public],” Juliano explained.
Already operating a 4,500 square foot marijuana pharmacy in an industrial warehouse off Presidential Way, a preliminary Nov. 3 review of the proposal by the city’s planning department suggests the Littleton-based company is simply asking permission to sell recreational cannabis products at the same location.
As such, no major renovations are apparently planned for the 130 Commerce Way property.
“The requested modification would allow Sanctuary Medicinals to operate as an (adult use) Marijuana Retailer in this location, in addition to the petitioner’s current use of the site as a medical marijuana treatment center,” Planning Director Tina Cassidy stated in last month’s memo to the council.
Per Woburn’s new recreational marijuana zoning rules, which were just enacted in September, all future retail stores must operate exclusively from the community’s sole IP2 zoning district off of Commerce Way.
Currently, Sanctuary Medicinals has been issued at least four different recreational marijuana licenses by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. With the firm’s indoor cultivation and product manufacturing facilities situated in Littleton, the company also has retail stores in Gardner and Brookline.
Local officials have previously contended it will take months for a future pot retailer to get through the state’s licensing requirements, but because Sanctuary is already operating as a medical marijuana dispensary, it can take advantage of an expedited approval process.
Likewise, Cassidy’s Nov. 3 message to the council indicates that city officials and the petitioner have already negotiated the new terms of a so-called “host agreement” in regards to mitigation measures being offered to the community in exchange for the recreational sales license. That revised agreement was reportedly finalized sometime in Oct. of 2022.
Though the petitioner does appear to be on the fast-track to receive one of Woburn’s two new recreational cannabis licenses, Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell is questioning whether the Woburn City Code also needs to be updated to sanction retail pot sales.
Last fall, Woburn adopted a zoning change that reversed a years-old ban on unrestricted adult marijuana sales, but no other city regulations were updated.
“The municipal code still is prohibiting recreational marijuana sales, right? I think that has to be changed beforehand,” she said at this week’s gathering in City Hall.
