WOBURN - Local restauranteurs interested in reopening their businesses under the second phase of the state's economic reopening plan will need to file an application for outdoor seating, Mayor Scott Galvin advised over the weekend.
In a message posted to the Çity of Woburn's website on Sunday, Galvin explained his office will for the time being function as the ultimate arbiter over the temporary use of private property for outdoor dining areas.
Businesses, which can download a copy of local outdoor seating applications directly from the city's website, are being encouraged to file the paperwork as early as possible.
According to mayor, because Mass. Governor Charles Baker just confirmed on Saturday the full details around the first part of the Phase II reopening rules — which become effective today — city officials are still trying to figure out how best to regulate the emergency use of public property for dining.
As such, business owners who will need to depend on sidewalks or parking areas for outdoor seating areas will have to wait for the time being.
"Click [the hyperlink on our website] for an application to temporarily expand your restaurants seating to include outside table service on a patio, deck, lawn, parking area or other outdoor space…Completed applications that meet the requirements of the process will be expedited. Please feel free to call with questions," the mayor said in a prepared statement posted yesterday.
"Requirements and approvals for the use of city parking or sidewalks have not been finalized. Requests for the use of city parking or sidewalks should not be made under this application process," the statement later elaborates.
With public health experts saying statistics indicate the state's deadly COVID-19 outbreak is abating, Baker last Monday announced he was likely days away from authorizing the beginning of Phase II under his four-part economic reopening plan.
Under each so-called phase, which will take at least three weeks to fully implement, state authorities are slowly lifting the virtual lockdown on "non-essential" business operations that has now been in effect across Massachusetts since March 23.
Like the Phase I action, which began on May 18, the Phase II rollout will include two stages.
Beginning today, restaurants across the state will again be allowed to accept dine-in customers, but each party must be seated outdoors at tables that are spaced at least six-feet apart or otherwise separated by a physical barrier.
With advanced reservations being advised by state officials, customer parties will also be limited to a six-person maximum.
Woburn like many communities has been scrambling to interpret the economic reopening guidelines and identify ways to help local businesses safely reopen their doors. City officials, who have also had to figure out their own oversight responsibilities, have also been trying to fast-track any needed changes to local permitting or licensing regulations.
For example, under Woburn's new outdoor dining application process, the city had to craft policies around the following situations:
• The process by which establishments with liquor licenses can expand those approvals to include outdoor areas;
• How an applicant can utilize outdoor spaces that are owned by another third-party (thus requiring a lease or similar agreement);
• and how many parking spaces will be required for permitted temporary seating areas — which could be sectioned off within an existing parking area.
"If the applicant/business does not own the outside area where table service will take place, a copy of the lease or the signature of the owner of the property signifying their approval to this application must be submitted. If the applicant/business wishes to use sidewalk or parking areas owned by the City, a separate license must be granted by the City for such use," Woburn's recently crafted Phase II reopening guidelines explain.
"The total number of combined indoor and outside seats shall not exceed the existing allowed capacity of the restaurant. Where off-street parking is required, 12 parking spaces shall be provided for every 1,000 s.f. of area used for outside seating. Parking required for restaurant capacity not in use, will not be calculated into the overall off-street parking requirement," the application guidelines further explain.
City Clerk William Campbell's office will process all incoming application paperwork, which will also be reviewed by Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn to determine compliance with stated off-street parking requirements.
Galvin will ultimately sign-off on each issued emergency license, which will expire either with Baker's COVID-19 State of Emergency or on Nov. 1, 2020 — depending on whichever falls soonest.
Besides restaurants, retail stores may also begin accepting in-person customers beginning today. Under the Phase II rules, all such businesses may not exceed 40 percent of its occupancy permit limits (which equates to roughly 8 people for each 1,000 square feet of space). Professional and personal service establishments may also resume operations, so long as they don't require close contact with customers. Massage parlors, nail salons, and tattoo and body piercing parlors are amongst those businesses not allowed to reopen.
Funeral homes may also begin resume wake and memorial services for customers, but again at a reduced 40 percent capacity.
Public libraries, day camps, and hotels and short-term lodging facilities may also reopen with restrictions.
Gyms, indoor sports facilities, concert venues, casinos, museums and movie theaters, and all colleges and universities must all remain closed under Phase 3 and 4 of the state's reopening plans. Cities and towns are also forbidden from permitting road races, summer concert series, feasts and festivals, and other public events that will attract more than 10 people.
