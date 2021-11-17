WOBURN - The City Council recently agreed to allow Burlington developer Robert Murray to rearrange the layout of two accessory buildings by the Villages at Winning Farm’s proposed pool area.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the councilors voted unanimously to designate the modifications as minor changes to Murray’s 2003 special permit for the West Woburn townhouse development by the Winchester line.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the petitioner, the plan revisions aim to make the pool area a more attractive amenity for development residents.
As the lawyer explained, besides altering the shape of the future pool, which was designed back in the late 1990s, his client also wants to push a parking area away from the recreational area to create more green space. A pool house is also being shifted closer to the swimming area..
“The parking area and the pool house has been replaced with a lawn area to create additional open-space,” said Tarby. The parking is being relocated and the pool house is [being moved] to a more appropriate location between the clubhouse and the pool.”
“It’s a different shape than what was originally approved. Keep in mind this project [dates back to the late 1990s],” the Rubin and Rudman partner later remarked.
The petitioner argued that all of the changes constituted minor modifications to the 2003 special permit for the Winning Farm redevelopment, as the new layout would not impact parking requirements, the number of townhouse units, or the size of the accessory structures.
Besides an inquiry from Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately about the redesign of the pool itself, Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell was the only other member of the board to seek a clarification on the impact of the new design.
Assured the relocation of the parking area would not lead to a reduction of required parking for the project, Campbell would later proclaim her support of the new plans.
Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, noting the absence of West Side Councilor Michael Lannan, later asked whether any of her colleagues had spoke with the Ward 7 representative to get his opinion about the changes. According to City Council President Edward Tedesco, during a recent conversation with Lannan, the West Side official voiced no concerns about Murray’s requests.
The Villages Winning Farm project entails the construction of 147 luxury townhouse on land purchased from the Winning Home Trust close to 25 years ago now. The council, which passed special zoning legislation to facilitate the project, received roughly 30 acres of open-space in return for allowing the project to break ground.
According to Murray and Tarby, at least 25 of the townhouse units are still under construction.
The larger Winning Farm parcel, which included approximately 114-acres of land, was broken up after the trustees of a non-profit charity opted to sell the land, which had been deeded by the late William Henry Winning to a special trust in 1898 to benefit destitute children.
Winchester scooped up approximately 44-acres of the farmland by exercising a right-of-first-refusal on the proposed land sale, while Murray obtained another 60-acre section of the former farm in Woburn after city officials declined to buy the parcel. There is also another approximate 12-acre section of land situated in Lexington, where another housing project was proposed.
Though Murray first obtained permits for the project in 2003, the Burlington builder’s plans to start work were delayed by years due to state involvement in environmental remediation work on the site, where construction debris had apparently been dumped in a landfill decades earlier.
Costing roughly $3 million, it reportedly took the developer 15 years to complete that cleanup to the satisfaction of environmental regulators.
