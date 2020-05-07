WOBURN - The Woburn Redevelopment Authority has unanimously endorsed a grant program through the Woburn Development Corporation to have a potential $35,000 available to Woburn restaurants and residents in an effort to jump-start the post-coronavirus period.
“It’s a win, win situation,” remarked Chairman Donald Queenin, the chairman of the Woburn Redevelopment Authority and a member of the WDC.
In simplistic terms, a Woburn restaurant voucher would be issued in the form of a gift certificate to a designated Woburn restaurant, who in turn would turn in the amount to Woburn City Hall to be reimbursed.
The needy restaurant gift certificates would be distributed by two hands-on social agencies in Woburn viz the Council of Social Concern and the Woburn Senior Center.
The effort on a community basis was started by Mayor Scott Galvin and was the subject of a vote on Tuesday at the WRA, who was asked for support, as they are familiar with other Woburn Development Corporation through their downtown sign and facade programs over the years, as well as keeping Woburn Center viable, including restaurants.
At their regular meeting, the WRA labeled it all the Downtown Restaurant Initiative.
Mayor Galvin noted in his message to the WRA the Woburn Development Corporation has “generously donated $35,000 in funding that will be used to purchase gift certificates from restaurant in downtown Woburn and the certificates will be distributed to qualifying Woburn households through the Council of Social Concern and Woburn Senior Center.” “Participation will be limited to downtown Woburn restaurant because the Corporation’s funds are specifically earmarked and dedicated to measures that support businesses in the downtown area.”
“There are about thirty (30) restaurants in the downtown and every one of them has been significantly affected by the on-going state of emergency,” said Galvin. “ This is a creative way to directly and quickly support some of our local businesses while also benefitting many deserving Woburn residents. I am grateful to the WDC for investing in the project.”
Restaurants have until Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m. to fill out an application.
The endorsement include most restaurants in the downtown except the Dunkin’ establishments. The initial response, reported the WRA, was very positive.
No guidelines, however, were available at this time but will be soon through the two agencies and the WRA. “It’s a great idea,” beamed Queenin, who is also well-known as a coach in youth sports and his position as an Executive V.P. with the local Northern Bank & Trust and community leader.
The restaurant “gift cards or gift certificates” are expected in the $40 to $75 range, reported WRA Executive Director Tina Cassidy. She also noted some 15 of the expected 27 restaurants immediately filled out forms to qualify for the program.
The qualifying restaurants are expected to fill out the forms from now until May 15 and then wait to the potential opening of May 18th.
Also, Cassidy pointed out the restaurant must have 500 or less overall employees.
WRA members were also informed restaurants must also meet other requirements like being open at least 4 days per week and have takeout/delivery 5 hours a day.
And, at several junctures it was pointed out the downtown development was given to the Woburn Redevelopment Authority.
“We’re hoping for (Monday) May 18,” concluded Cassidy .
“Great!,” responded Ch’m. Queenin.
