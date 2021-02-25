WOBURN - The Downtown Storefront Sign and Facade Program directed by the Woburn Redevelopment Authority is moving along with funds still available for downtown property owners and businesses.
The latest to get WRA approval is applicant Nikki Zhang of Nikki’s Nails at 440 Main Steet in the heart of Woburn Center. The total grant sought and approved was $1,860.
The request to the WRA for a new sign came after the former business, Impression Nail Salon, was sold and the new owner needed the funds for a new sign.
The sign will be done in black and white which conforms to criteria set by the WRA.
The cost of the sign will be funded through the active Woburn Development and Financial Corporation and administered by the WRA.
The WRA in its Annual Report noted this was the 37th sign for a downtown establishment approved by their board. The investment to date brings the investment since 2013 by the WRA to over $90,000 to upgrade the Woburn Center area. Details and application forms on the program are available at the WRA office on the 2nd floor of Woburn City Hall or the internet.
The extension of the sign program to include facades, however, is not attracting interest as no one has applied for a facade improvement since approved by the WRA back in 2016. A no-interest loan is available under the plan. According to its recent annual report, “The WRA continues to assess its outreach to potential business applicants to take advantage of this program.”
On all the sign requests, it takes time to get approvals on the financing and city department approvals.
As an example, it was pointed out on Nikki’s Nails there are check lists like application approvals, tenant permission forms, business certificates, proof of insurance, tax certification, and lease agreements to be reviewed. Also, the applicant needs to obtain approval from the city Building Commissioner with proof the permit has been issued.
A question also came up at the January WRA meeting about the Sign Review Board but later found out it has not been meeting of late. City Planner/Grant Writer Dan Orr noted the Sign Review Board has not been meeting and approval by the Building Commissioner would suffice at his point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.