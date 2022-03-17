WOBURN - The City Council last night authorized a special permit needed to open a new Dunkin’ Donuts store with a drive-through lane off of Commerce Way by Cabot Road.
During a gathering on Tuesday night in City Hall, the elected officials voted 8-to-1 in favor of a proposal from Loco Donuts LLC to occupy a first-floor retail space in a four-story office building at 36 Commerce Way.
The city officials previously permitted the same space for a Quiznos sandwich shop back in 2006, but the would-be tenant never took advantage of that approval.
The council, involved in the process because a special permit is required for both fast-food uses and associated drive-through lanes, attached a total of 23 conditions to the approval, including:
• That the franchise owners prohibit customer drive-through queues from backing up onto Cabot Road and that “Do Not Block Roadway” signage be installed;
• That the Dunkin’ Donuts store’s hours of operation will be restricted to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.;
• That an existing two-way curb cut off of Commerce Way be realigned and changed to an “exit only”, where only right turns out of the parking lot will be permitted;
• That daily doughnut and baked goods deliveries to the site be scheduled between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., while all other supplies must arrive between the hours of 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• That a designated store worker parking area be established in the rear of the site along the property line;
• and that a police detail be assigned to the property whenever customer traffic becomes problematic.
With the first public hearing on the proposal held in January, various members of the City Council had originally expressed concerns about traffic and potential site circulation issues at the office building.
Under the plan, Loco Donuts principals Adam Quinn and Jason Pino, who manage nearly 30 other Dunkin’ Donuts stores, propose to add a 24-foot wide access lane around the building that leads to the drive-through window by the western side of the approximate one-acre parcel.
The drive-through lane would have room for six customers to wait in line before ordering their food, while another six vehicles can line-up in the line to pay for their items. Ben Osgood, Loco Donuts’ civil engineer, also contended that there will be sufficient space in the 24-food wide access lane for motorists to bypass the drive-though line entirely.
In total, 66 spaces would be provided on the site for both the office and restaurant uses, and the applicants will add signage to the parking area to differentiate between Dunkin Donuts parking areas and spots for office building tenants.
Osgood, citing a traffic analysis, argued earlier this winter that a total of 561 new weekday trips to the site would be generated by the Dunkin’ Donuts location, but he also stipulated that roughly a third of those visitors would be commuters who are already traveling along Commerce Way.
Based on those assumptions, the civil engineer predicted that roughly 88 customers would frequent the coffee franchise during the morning rush hours, while 43 trips per hour could be expected during the evening commute.
In late February, Sgt. Charles Stokes, the manager of the local police department’s traffic bureau, submitted his analysis of recent accident data involving crashes and other complaints received regarding the intersection of Cabot Road and Commerce Way.
According to the public safety official, authorities over the past year have responded to just a single collision by the office building property and during the same timeframe, not a single citizen complaint was lodged regarding intersection traffic concerns.
The lone dissenter in Tuesday night’s vote on the Loco Donuts petition was Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell, who had previously voiced concerns about parking lot conflicts between office building pedestrians and Dunkin’ Donuts customers entering the drive-though lane.
Campbell, noting that Commerce Way is a major trucking corridor, has also questioned whether the applicants can safely handle the parking needs of tractor-trailer drivers.
“I do believe Dunkin’ Donuts will do very well there. But for me, having a Dunkin’ Donuts and other businesses on the same site is going to become problematic, especially with the parking,” she said. “I realize it won’t be a constant line of cars there, but if it is successful, there’s no safe way for [office workers] to park and safety cross [the drive-through queue] into the building.”
“I also have an issue with Cabot Road. The truck volume could be high, and I can foresee traffic jams [happening due to] truck drivers pulling over to the side of the road,” Campbell added.
