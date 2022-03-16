WOBURN - What a difference a few weeks makes.
During a recent School Committee meeting last week, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley all but declared the district’s latest seasonal struggle with COVID-19 as over after the latest surveillance report linked just two new infections to local students and educators.
Last Thursday, the Mass. Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) followed up on that announcement with an official report confirming that a lone student and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 between March 3 and March 9.
The tally is the lowest weekly count in Woburn Public Schools recorded since Sept. 15, when DESE first began tracking school-related cases at the outset of the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’ve had two cases over the past seven days. It’s not an all-time low, because last June, I remember saying we had zero cases,” Crowley happily reported.
“People are tired [and rightfully so],” Crowley later said of the district’s two-year-long struggle with shifting pandemic rules and health protocols. “But we did it and I’m really, really, proud of how the Woburn Public Schools handled itself. I think it’s a tribute to the City of Woburn.”
Prior to the release of last Thursday’s DESE report, a total of eight students and school workers had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of February vacation.
However, with the district shedding its years-long indoor masking mandate on Feb. 28, many pandemic-weary observers were eagerly awaiting the release of last Thursday’s DESE report to see if the new protocol would result in a spike in new cases.
Based upon Crowley’s observations, at least 80 percent of staff and students have chosen to shed their masks while in the classroom.
“We have not seen any instances of people being treated any differently because of their [facial covering] choices. So that has not been an issue,” said the superintendent.
The latest case numbers contrast sharply with the trends witnessed during the height of the recent Omicron-variant surge, when between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19, nearly 822 new COVID-19 cases were linked back to local students and educators. At the time, roughly 120 of those infections had involved teachers and staff members.
The rapid decline in school-related school cases is being mirrored by a similar evaporation in new infections being reported across the community, according to another report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).
According to the DPH data, which covers cases recorded between Feb. 20 and March 5, only 13 local residents tested positive for the virus during the second-half of that two-week surveillance window.
Just a week prior, about 29 new cases had been linked to local residents.
The community’s 14-day average incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, has now plummeted for seven straight weeks and currently stands at 8.3. By comparison, in January, that same indicator was calculated at 355.
Likewise, Woburn’s case positivity rate similarly dropped week-over-week from 3.18 to 2.43 percent. Sitting well below a 5 percent threshold used to differentiate between moderate and severe disease outbreaks, Woburn’s positivity rate peaked at more than 24 percent earlier this winter.
According to DPH, since the pandemic was first declared in the spring of 2020, a total of 9,844 Woburn residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.