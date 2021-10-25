WOBURN - Blocked for the past two years from using an exterior patio, the owners of Woburn’s Country Club Professional Building can now let a new restaurant tenant serve customers meals outside.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning change that designates outdoor dining as a permissible use for full-service restaurants situated in the city’s S1 or mixed-use districts. Restaurant owners looking to take advantage of the rule must meet two requirements, including:
• The main restaurant must be situated within a building that contains at least 50,000 square feet of space;
• and the outdoor seat area must be situated adjacent to the eatery.
In early September, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Winchester’s Martignetti family, explained the S1 zoning district amendment was needed to settle a dispute over whether a tenant at 304 Cambridge Rd. can utilize a newly constructed outdoor patio.
According to Tarby, the issue stems from a previous zoning change passed back in 2016 in order to facilitate the Martignetti family’s $12 million overhaul of the Country Club Professional Building that overlooks Horn Pond.
“When the original language was adopted, it talked about a restaurant being located within an office building with at least 50,000 square feet of space. Unfortunately, the building commissioner read that to mean that the restaurant [could only operate] in the building,” the Rubin and Rudman lawyer explained during this week’s gathering.
The petitioners purchased the 304 Cambridge Rd. site, which contains a 59,000 square foot office building that was first built in 1979, for $4 million in 2014.
The zoning change passed two years later expanded the allowable uses within the S1 district to include fitness centers and restaurants. At the time, former City Council President Michael Anderson, in an attempt to prevent the proliferation of restaurant spaces within smaller professional office spaces, convinced his colleagues to stipulate that all such eateries must be “within a building” with at least 50,000 square feet.
Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn first notified the family in 2019 that based on his interpretation of the 2016 zoning change, the use of patio areas was forbidden. Objecting, Tarby pointed out that designs had been circulated to council members years earlier showing the exterior dining space, but Quinn insisted that a plain reading of the ordinance technically forbid a restaurant from operating anywhere but “within a building with at least 50,000 square feet.”
In an attempt to settle the dispute, Tarby on behalf of the Country Club Professional Building owners approached the council in the fall of 2019 in the hopes the elected officials would clarify the intent behind adding the 50,000 square foot building size requirement.
"Our [contention] is there was no prohibition on outside seating. When we were here [in 2016], we talked about the restaurant and showed you the plans for patio seating. We need to get clarification from the City Council on what your intention was,” the local attorney told the council in November of 2019 discussion.
The council was uncomfortable with interfering with the city’s chief zoning office in such a manner, as it could set a precedent where future aldermen similarly tried to interpret the legislative intent of their predecessors.
Though Tarby was advised by the council in 2019 to seek another remedy to his client’s problem, the COVID-19 pandemic - and the ensuing economic shutdown enacted by state leaders - interrupted the process.
Per the new regulations adopted by the council this week, fast-food businesses are not eligible to take advantage of the new outdoor dining provisions, as the zoning change only applies to full-service restaurants.
Notably, the City Council passed the legislation this week without first adopting a technical definition of “outdoor dining”. Woburn’s Planning Board, which early this month recommended passage of the zoning revision, has argued the city, before granting commercial land owners rights to use patios, parklets, or similar exterior eating spaces, should first specify exactly what outdoor dining means.
During this week’s gathering, City Council President Edward Tedesco and City Clerk Lindsay Higgins confirmed the elected officials will indeed consider new legislation that establishes that zoning definition, but a vote is unlikely to happen before November.
