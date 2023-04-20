WOBURN - Representatives from a high-tech machine shop, unable to revise storage building plans in advance of last night’s City Council meeting, agreed to withdraw a special permit request for the New Boston Street expansion plan.
During a City Council meeting last night, local attorney Joseph Target explained M&K Engineering’s principal owner, who is apparently dealing with some personal issues, was unable to make the plan revisions as pledged last month.
To satisfy concerns previously cited by Ward 6 Alderman Lou DiMambro, who worried the delays would eventually transfer over to the construction of the North Woburn storage building, the Rubin and Rudman law partner convinced his client to seek a withdrawal of the special permit petition without prejudice.
“At the last public hearing, I informed the council that if my client hadn’t finished up with the revised plan, we’d withdraw the petition,” said Tarby. “The plan has not yet been finalized because of personal issues and rather than kick this down the road further, I told him we should just withdraw. We can then come back in when we’re ready.”
The council, having no further comment on the petition, subsequently agreed to grant the withdrawal request in an unanimous vote. By allowing the withdrawal “without prejudice”, M&K Engineering will be able to resubmit the proposal at any time without consequence.
Back in early January, the petitioner filed original plans seeking permission to construct a 6,460 square foot storage space on the 2.65-acre parcel situated at 166 New Boston St.
According to the petitioner, the new space is needed to house parts being produced by the manufacturer, which specializes in the production of specialized equipment for the medical and aerospace industries.
The firm, which was founded back in 1990, currently employs more than 65 workers within its approximate 35,443 square foot factory building by the Wilmington line.
Technically, such storage buildings are allowed within the underlying industrial zoning district, but because the property has a pre-existing, non-conforming front setback from New Boston St., a special permit is needed to break ground.
The plan revisions being asked for by city officials would address a number of concerns cited by Planning Director Tina Cassidy, who suggested a handful of parking spaces along a driveway into the site needed to be relocated elsewhere. Under the city’s zoning ordinances, all of those spaces were reportedly situated too close to New Boston Street.
Though finding no zoning compliance issues with the second lot, she also asked the developer to provide more details about an overflow parking lot containing 18-spaces. Lastly, the department head during her review of the petition sought out information about snow storage areas, the height of the new building, and the exact location of the storage area’s entrances.
City officials in recent months had also stressed the new building can never be leased out to a new tenant as a separate industrial space. Tarby had indicated his client was aware of those rental limitations.
“[U]se of the proposed building will have to be accessory only to uses located in the principal structure at 166 New Boston Street,” noted Cassidy, who in a Jan. 12 memo to the council recommended a condition be attached to the special permit to make that restriction clear.
