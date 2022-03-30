WOBURN - Though new school cases sit right near record lows for the year, public health officials say Woburn’s nine-week-long plunge in week-over-week COVID-19 case counts finally came to an end in the middle of March.
According to data published late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), 23 new residents tested positive for COVID-19 between March 13 and March 19. The weekly count includes eight more cases than were tallied between March 6 and March 12, when some 15 residents tested positive for the virus.
Though the slight uptick is essentially insignificant when contrasted with the weekly infection spikes recorded during the height of the Omicron variant surge earlier this winter, the increase was nonetheless sufficient to drive up other pandemic indicators in Woburn for the first time in over two months.
For example, Woburn’s case positivity rate, last pegged by DPH at 1.29 percent in its March 17 report, climbed slightly to 1.77 percent. Likewise, the city’s case incidence rate, which compares weekly case counts to population size, rose from 4.5 to 6.7.
Trending in the complete opposite direction, public health officials say case counts related to local school populations were essentially halved during the latest weekly reporting period.
According to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a pair of local students tested positive for the virus between March 17 and March 23. A week prior, four new COVID-19 infections, all of which involved students, were linked back to the district.
Since Woburn relaxed the district’s facial covering mandates to make masking optional for both students and educators, the district has recorded just 16 new COVID-19 cases.
In comparison, during the height of the Omicron surge, some 822 children and school workers in Woburn reported contracting the viral infection between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19.
Hardly unique to Woburn, the pandemic’s spring vanishing act is a phenomenon occurring across the state, according to DPH statistics.
Yesterday, state health officials reported 2,430 residents across the state tested positive for COVID-19, while around 220 people were hospitalized in Massachusetts medical facilities for severe cases of the infection.
Those current measurements are a far cry from the situation in January, when during the worst of the latest case surge, more than 23,000 state residents were testing positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis. As of Jan. 18, around 3,200 people were also being treated in emergency rooms and intensive care units for severe cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, the state linked three new deaths to the pandemic. In late January, DPH reported that around 64 people were dying each day due to COVID-19 complications.
Since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 infections in March of 2020, 9,882 local residents have tested positive for the illness.
