WOBURN – Woburn Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Courtney Young and Interim Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Maureen Ryan continue to invite caregivers to a comprehensive speaker series designed to support student success and wellbeing in school and at home with two more events this month and next.
The series will cover a range of topics taught by industry experts. All events are free of charge and will take place in the Woburn Memorial High School Auditorium, 88 Montvale Ave, at 6:30 p.m.
Below is a listing of the events for February and March. The series will conclude with additional events in April and May.
"These events are designed to build a supportive partnership with our families,” Ryan said. "We are excited to bring our families together alongside field experts to better empower students for overall success. We encourage families to attend any and all events that interest them.”
Supporting the LGBTQ
Community: Jeff Perrotti
When: Thursday, Feb. 16
What: Jeff Perrotti will provide a workshop on sexual orientation and gender identity for families.
He is the founding director of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's Safe Schools Program for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Questioning Students.
Perrotti has taught and advised students at Harvard University, where he has received several awards for excellence in teaching.
He has appeared on Italian Rai International Radio, ESPN, 20/20 with Anderson Cooper, and in The New York Times, Boston Globe, Boston Herald and Harvard Ed. Magazine.
Making Sense of Diagnostic
Alphabet Soup: ADHD, ASD,
LD, NLD, GAD: Ann Helmus, Ph.D.
When: Thursday, March 9
What: Join Ann Helmus to decode the alphabet soup to help caregivers make sense of various diagnoses and how to better support their children.
Helmus is the founder of the Neuropsychology & Education Services for Children & Adolescents (NESCA). NESCA is one of the most well-respected and recognized pediatric neuropsychology and integrative treatment practices in New England.
She also is a licensed clinical neuropsychologist who has been practicing for many years. She is an active participant in the Trauma and Learning Policy Initiative, a project involving a multi-disciplinary group of professionals working together to better define and meet the educational needs of children who have been traumatized. A highly-skilled clinician, consultant and compelling speaker, she is prominent locally and in high demand internationally.
