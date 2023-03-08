WOBURN - Though Mayor Scott Galvin now believes the community should consider compliance with the housing mandates, the City Council remains deeply skeptical of the state’s new “MBTA Communities” regulations.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the City Council yet again rebelled against the notion of complying with “housing choice” regulations that would require Woburn to rezone at least 50 acres of land for the construction of a minimum of 2,631 new multi-family housing units, all of which could be built by-right or without special permit or other extraordinary local oversight.
Though ultimately agreeing to discuss Woburn’s compliance with the new state mandates, which are effecting 175 communities across the state that are “directly” served by the MBTA buses and trains, City Councilors are demanding the city’s Beacon Hill delegation be involved in the conversation.
“This is exactly what our legislative delegation should be involved in: Making sure that legislation that is passed at the state level does not negatively impact the cities and towns they represent,” said Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers.
“I just want [our legislators] to understand it will be a difficult conversation. Because it’s my expectation that if they come [to a future council committee meeting], it will be to help us unravel this,” later responded Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen.
Last spring, after city officials caught their first glimpse of draft “MBTA Communities” regulations crafted by the state’s Executive Office for Housing and Economic Development (EOHED), both Galvin and the City Council uniformly rejected the regulations and insisted Woburn would not be complying with the proposal.
However, with the state now reportedly threatening to withhold Woburn Housing Authority funding and block access to a number of other state grant programs, the mayor now wants to form a committee to re-examine that position.
“”While I am confident this threatened loss of housing authority funding ultimately would not have occurred for legal reasons, I will not at all be surprised if the agency uses a community’s…non-compliance with the MBTA Communities law as a factor when soaring myriad grant applications in the future,” he explained.
“Largely based on these two factors, I directed city Planner Tina Cassidy to complete and submit an MBTA Communities Action Plan to [EOHED]. The action plan…calls for her to work with a small core group of people over the remainder of the calendar year to research and investigate how the city might comply with the law, if it chose to do so,” the mayor added in a Feb. 8 letter to the council.
The potentially transformational housing mandates, which are reportedly aimed at fostering the construction of at least 130,000 new multi-family housing units across the state, are being thrust upon municipalities due to zoning reform provisions contained within a $262 million economic development bill passed by state legislators back in 2021.
“The [EOHED] is not made up of any elected officials. They don’t have any accountability to you, me, state representatives or anybody else,” complained Mercer-Bruen, who believes the state Legislature should have never deferred so much power to the state agency.
Besides forcing the city to grant developers unfettered rights to construct new apartment and condo buildings within the new zoning districts, the state is also demanding that at 75 percent of that land area be situated within a half-mile radius of Anderson Regional Transportation Center or other commuter rail stations.
Pointing out that the MBTA is refusing to reopen the old commuter rail station off of old Mishawum Road, despite the construction of hundreds of apartments in and around the old Woburn Mall, Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro believes the cost of complying with the state regs might far exceed the total amount of at-risk grant funding.
Specifically, DiMambro, whose constituents worry that a number of large-scale housing projects in North Woburn could result in overcrowding in local schools, contends that the state is making the demands while promising nothing to help cities and towns update nearby roadway, education, and utility system infrastructure.
“They’re investing no money in our infrastructure. If we can’t handle what we already have, why bring in more?” challenged the Ward 6 councilor.
“We don’t want to cow-tow to the regulations and be afraid to do something because we might [lose] access to a grant,” agreed Demers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.