WOBURN - As expected, the City Council recently sanctioned a new contract with the city’s traffic directors that will boost the school crossing guard’s pay to $24 an hour.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without debate to approve the pay hike, which applies retroactively to the Sept. 6 start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Late last month, Mayor Scott Galvin announced he had reached terms with the traffic directors and agreed to increase their hourly rate from $16 to $24 an hour. The council, in an attempt to pass the ordinance as quickly as possible in light of the start of school, voted unanimously to place the matter on the table so it could be approved following last week’s second reading.
The new collective bargaining agreement with the city’s crossing guards is one of several contract renewals negotiated by the mayor and other City Hall managers in recent months.
In mid-August, the council appropriated roughly $218,775 to cover raises for the city’s service workers, cemetery and parks, and DPW workers. Earlier this year, the mayor also reached new contract terms with a group of City Hall workers and the community’s firefighters.
In total, the FY’23 budget includes at least $1.3 million to cover pay raises for city and school workers.
New ladder truck
The City Council at its most recent meeting also voted unanimously to adopt a Finance Committee report recommendation that favors the proposed purchase of a new fire ladder truck.
The mayor, who says the capital purchase can be incorporated within the city’s debt service schedule without issue, first asked the council to appropriate the needed $1.4 million in fund for the fire apparatus back in mid-August.
In recent years, the mayor has focused on making major investments in the local fire force, which is expected to hire eight new firefighters this year. Woburn is also spending roughly $23 million to construct a new fire station headquarters by the Showcase Cinemas site off of Main Street.
Reappoinments
The council’s Personnel Committee will be considering a number of mayoral appointments and other vacancies on city boards including:
• The selection of Dearborn Terrace resident Meg Meaney for a Library Board of Trustee seat with a term that expires in April of 2024;
• The reappointment of local attorney James Juliano to a Library Board of Trustees seat that expires in April of 2024;
• A vacancy on the city’s Recreation Committee, which needs a new City Council designee appointed to the oversight board;
• And a request by City Council President Michael Concannon to reappoint Paul Tobin to a seat on the Recreation Commission.
