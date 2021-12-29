WOBURN - Mayor Scott D. Galvin’s Inaugural Committee is pleased to announce that the City’s 89th Inaugural Exercises will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 6 PM in the City Council Chambers at Woburn City Hall, 10 Common Street Woburn.
Those elected to the office of Mayor, City Council and School Committee in this past November’s municipal election will be sworn into office at that time for the years 2022-2023.
While the Inauguration every two years is certainly a cause for celebration, it has been a difficult decision to plan exactly how it will be held this year, due to the continued uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The Inaugural Committee waited as long as it could, hoping that things might improve with the pandemic, allowing us to enjoy an Inauguration with all the usual pomp and circumstance.
However, for the health and safety of all, we have chosen to err on the side of caution and scale back the traditional program.
Family and friends of those who have been elected, as well as the general public, are still welcome to attend, as this is an important event for our elected officials and our City.
The program will be brief, and anyone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask while inside City Hall.
The Inauguration will air live on Woburn Public Media (Channel 9 for Comcast; Channel 43 for Verizon and Channel 3 for RCN) for those who opt to remain at home. It will also be taped and played at other times throughout the following weeks.
At the conclusion of the Inaugural exercises, the City Council will remain in the Council Chambers to elect their new president and the School Committee will convene in the Committee Room to elect their new chairperson.
Mayor Galvin says thanks to all the residents of Woburn for their understanding of this decision. All are wished a happy, safe and healthy New Year!
