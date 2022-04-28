WOBURN - At the first of two public hearings scheduled before the city's License Commission on the need for a 9th package store within city limits only a handful of comments were issued during a recent meeting at City Hall.
The second of the two hearings is scheduled before the License Commission on Thursday, May 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
License Commission Chair Tom Skeffington explained at the outset of the first public hearing that the recent city census put the total population at more than 40,000 which would allow a ninth package store license if the city determined there was in fact a need for it.
These two hearings, he said, are being held to solicit input to determine if the need is there.
He noted that if one starts in Woburn Center there is a package store within two miles going in any general direction, being it east, west, south or north.
"We had someone apply before we even knew it was available," Skeffington said at the outset noting there is interest on the business side of the request.
Attorney Mark Salvati, who noted a client of his has a vested interested as they are interested in applying for ninth license if and/or when it becomes available, asked the commission to consider that in addition to the traditional package stores as seen currently in Woburn there is now interest in opening speciality types of stores, appealing to niche markets in the city.
He said the commission could limit the license to certain specialties, like beer and/or wine only. He said there may be such a need in the downtown area or another part of the city for a limited license as such.
Salvati said the commission may want to limit the license to something like beer and wine only and maybe to a specific part of the city.
Three Woburn City Councilors were in attendance at the hearing with only Alderman-at-large Robert Ferullo speaking on the matter. He was joined by Ward 3 Councilor Jeff Dillon and Ward 7 Councilor Charles Viola at the hearing.
Ferullo said he was in attendance to support the commission in its final decision on the ninth license and to commend them on the job they have done to date on working toward a decision as to if the ninth license was in the best interest of the city.
After the brief public hearing, the License Commission voted to continue the public hearing until the May 5 meeting.
In March, the License Commission rejected two separate applications for the new package store license. One was for an address at 120 Commerce Way and the other for 103 Commerce Way. The commission then subsequently opted to hold these two hearings on April 14 and May 5 to determine if it is in the best interests of the community to issue this license.
Members of the community are invited to address the commission at either or both of these hearings and are also invited to send written correspondence to the Woburn License Commission via email to gvincent@cityofwoburn.com, or U.S. Mail to: Gordon Vincent, Clerk of the Woburn License Commission, City Clerk’s office, 10 Common St., Woburn, Mass. 01801.
Since November, the City Clerk's office has received three actual applications for the ninth license, but there have also been at least a dozen inquiries as to it status.
As for the two requests denied in March, both applicants have been appealed the decision to the state's ABCC (Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission).
The License Commission has since been advised by the ABCC not to approve or deny any other applications until the appellate process is complete, it has been noted.
It was last year, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) increased the city’s quota of liquor licenses based on the 2020 U.S. Census allowing the one additional package license.
