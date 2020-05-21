WOBURN - The School Committee recently sanctioned an alternative WMHS Class of 2020 graduation plan which will refashion the traditional sit-down ceremony into a drive-through parade format.
Pitching an event that borrows heavily from the Woburn Host Lions' Club's Annual Halloween Parade, WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan at the school board's latest meeting explained the compromise will provide the senior class with needed closure and also allow community members to participate from a safe distance.
Despite safety concerns expressed by senior School Committee member Michael Mulrenan, the entire school board ultimately endorsed the parade proposal in a unanimous vote.
Not only will the modified graduation ceremony take place as planned. It was originally planned for June 7 but that date is still tenative and a final date has yet to be announced. Students and relatives will have an opportunity to obtain a subsequent video release of the entire event, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Woburn Public Media Center (WPMC) staff.
With no need to scramble for the best viewing seats from Connolly Stadium's bleachers, proud parents under the alternative format will also have front-row seats to the action, as they'll be able to ride to the high school in the same vehicle with each graduate.
According to Callanan, though many other communities are exploring other graduation options that include postponing their annual ceremonies until the late summer or even next fall, she believes such a delay will deprive many departing seniors of the opportunity to participate in the rite-of-passage event.
"I think it's important for kids to have some type of closure. I live with a [high school] senior, and it's been an emotional ride [for these graduates] with the next phase of their lives being so impacted," said Callanan of the COVID-19 pandemic's blanket impact on so many other end-of-high-school events.
"I really feel — and this is not just my opinion [because] I surveyed parents, advisors, and other staff members — that in order to have a graduation that's a cumulative event and with the largest number of seniors, [this is the way to go]," said the WMHS principal.
Under the drive-through graduation plan, the Class of 2020 will gather with their immediate family members in their personal vehicles at the Showcase Cinemas parking lot on the morning of the graduation.
WMHS staffers, who will follow appropriate social distancing rules and don required safety gear, will then line-up those cars in groupings of 100. With three flights of vehicles expected for the parade, Woburn Police will escort each 100-vehicle cluster down Main Street, around the Pleasant Street rotary by City Hall, and eventually head back down Main Street towards Salem Street and the high school.
Vehicles will then enter the WMHS grounds and circle around the rear of the building. As each graduate's car nears the front of the complex, their name will read aloud as they are handed a diploma booklet.
"The police would support us with groupings of 100 cars," said the WMHS principal, who added the Class of 2020 has approximately 300 members. "They would parade in their cars, with one graduate and family per car. There would be no RVs or buses or anything like that."
"There would be no backup in traffic, because they would go around the circle, come in on Salem Street, and wrap around the building," said Callahan, who explained Facilities Director David Dunkley has already measured the proposed distance for queuing cars and confirmed 100 vehicles can fit on the WMHS grounds.
According to Callahan, though the modified ceremony will not include musical performances, special award announcements, and the traditional class president, salutatorian, and valedictorian speeches, all of those components are being pre-recorded for inclusion in a free WPMC video production that documents the entire event.
"They would put it all together in a video that would then be distributed for free throughout the country," Callahan.
City Hall and police department backing
Generally, the WMHS principal's proposal was lauded by individual School Committee members, who believed the drive-through concept took into account COVID-19 public health and safety considerations while also ensuring the Class of 2020 is properly feted for its accomplishments.
"I think it's fantastic," said School Committee member Andrew Lipsett. "It's really way, within the confines of the situation we're dealing with, to have an event at the proper time that still feels like graduation. In fact, it feels bigger in some ways than the standard graduation."
The lone exception was Mulrenan, who, though confessing he had no desire to be painted as killjoy, predicted that a handful of parents or spectators along the route would ultimately risk the public's safety by deciding social distancing and facial covering rules didn't apply to them.
The School Committee member argued that because some would ignore public health measures, police and first responders would ultimately have to deal with those situations while also simultaneously trying to manage the parade's logistics.
"To pull off a maneuver like this, you have a lot of logistics [to handle]. And I've seen a lot of people not wanting to play by the rules," said the School Committee veteran, who is also a local firefighter.
"I don't want to be the guy who squashes this idea, but I'd [need to see those concerns addressed."
"[Citizens] would have to police themselves. And I don't want to put that burden on someone [who will have to deal with another person] who isn't six-feet apart or wearing a mask and is trying to run up to [a graduate] in his car to hand him something," added Mulrenan.
Mulrenan ultimately changed his position after Callanan and Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley insisted Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo had signed off on the parade concept.
According to School Committee member Chris Kisiel, he had complete confidence Woburnites would rally around the senior class and do so in a safe manner. Kisiel, a member of the Host Lions Club, also suggested the city had proof the logistics of the unique graduation ceremony would work, as the route to the high school basically mirrored those of the city's annual Halloween parade.
School Committee member Patricia Chisholm, lamenting all the special events like senior proms and awards ceremonies that had already been lost to the pandemic, voiced similar sentiments.
"If you talked to the chief, if he had concerns he would have raised them," Chisholm confidently stated to the high school principal. "I think the kids need something special, because they've already been robbed of so many [traditional senior celebrations]."
Ultimately, Mulrenan withdrew his objections and voted in favor of the alternative graduation ceremony after Callanan promised to speak again to the police chief and go through the entire plan "line-by-line".
"You were in the Army. You know what I'm looking for. I want to make sure everybody is lined up and in formation," Mulrenan, a US Marine veteran, later told the high school principal, who is a West Point military academy alumnus and former U.S. Army captain.
