WOBURN - Local Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley joined with regional colleagues yesterday to criticize Education Commissioner Jeffery Riley’s sudden autocratic pivot towards a full resumption of a traditional in-person instruction model next month.
In a letter circulated on Tuesday by the the Middlesex League 12, an advocacy group that includes the top school administrators in a dozen area school districts, Crowley and his peers lambasted the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) manager’s plan to force local communities back a full weekly regimen of in-person learning beginning in early April.
Crowley, who has previously complained about the state’s half-hazard and often late releases of COVID-19 advisories since schools reopened in September, is expected to raise the proposed return to the classroom for elementary school students during a School Committee meeting tonight.
Before being approved on the local level, the School Committee will have to reverse several existing hybrid plan policies, including a summer mandate that all students and staff be separated by at least six-feet of space while in the classroom and other school spaces.
The proposal will also have a major impact on the district’s busing and transportation arrangements, which are currently based upon the assumption that only half of Woburn’s student population will be in the classroom on any given day.
Yesterday’s two-page letter from all superintendents within the Middlesex League — which is signed by leaders from neighboring Stoneham, Winchester, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, and Wakefield — denounces the latest state initiative as indicative of a larger DESE leadership failure throughout the now year-long COVID-19 crisis.
“There is nothing that we want more than for all of our students and staff than to return to schools full-time; however, your declaration without a thoughtful plan only exacerbates the challenges we face in schools and belies the current reality of the situation in which we find ourselves,” the Middlesex League 12 statement reads.
The frustrated local superintendents complain that after being left to fend for themselves for much of the pandemic — all while scrambling to comply with last-minute and often contradictory directives issued by state bureaucrats — Riley is now imprudently demanding a uniform and inflexible approach to school reopening.
According to the critics, after establishing a home-rule approach to school reopenings last summer, districts in response introduced a range of pandemic-related education plans. As such, the superintendents reason, DESE has, whether wittingly or otherwise, created a myriad of obstacles to implementing a uniform return to in-person learning in a just a matter-of-weeks.
“When it became clear that the pandemic would require long-term planning and adjustments, superintendents throughout the Commonwealth advocated for a uniform plan to a full return. [Instead], [t]hroughout the pandemic, most of the decision-making has been left to local districts, creating a high-degree of variability,” Crowley and other frustrated superintendents wrote.
“If the state had dictated a common starting point in August, making uniform adjustments now would be far less complicated and intrusive,” the prepared statement continues.
Plan still incomplete
After disclosing the basic parameters around the return to a traditional classroom environment during a press conference last week, Riley is expected to approach DESE’s education board on Friday for permission to mandate the move away from hybrid and remote settings.
Specifically, the education commissioner reportedly intends force school districts to comply with the proposal by eliminating waivers that allow time spent in remote classrooms to count towards Massachusetts’ time-on-learning requirements.
Under the state regs, all students are required to attend school for at least 180-days in any given year, while students must also receive a minimum of structured learning time — or direct classroom instruction. For elementary school students, 900 hours of structured learning time is required, while the requirement expands to 990 hours for all secondary students.
Notably, some forms of relief granted to districts from time-on-learning rules due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 are expected to remain in effect. For example, the 180-day school year minimum was last summer cut back to 170-days, while Riley and other state officials have similarly agreed to reductions in the minimum number structured learning hours.
The switchover to a five-day, in-person model could begin with elementary school pupils as early as April 5 and would reportedly then be extended to include middle school and high school populations.
Citing a myriad of unanswered questions about that proposal, the Middlesex League superintendents in yesterday’s letter ask Riley for clearer guidance about social distancing protocols, what to do with collective bargaining agreements and busing contracts that were modified in response to hybrid and remote learning models, and how to handle incompatible local, state, and federal directives from public health authorities.
The local school leaders are also looking for answers in regards to the state’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts, which thus far have not yet been expanded to include teachers and other rank-and-file school workers.
“Many unanswered questions and concerns must be addressed, such as the lack of guidance around lunch and other unmasked activities, the possible disruption of special education services already scheduled, [and] potential issue with existing Memorandum of Agreements with our teachers and other collective bargaining units,” yesterday’s message stated.
“Moreover, we have advocated strongly for vaccines for educators through the Mass. Association of School Superintendents, yet there is still no response or plan to vaccinate staff,” the letter signatories administrators furthered.
