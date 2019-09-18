WOBURN - A Back-to-School Safety Day will be held at the Reeves Elementary School on Saturday, September 28 at 200 Lexington St. in West Woburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be free bike helmets and helmet fitting by the Lahey Health Hospital & Medical Center.
Also, participants are urged to stop by the Winchester Hospital’s information booth for roadway and bicycle safety information along with hands on-helmet fitting provided by the Lahey’s Hospital’s Trauma Center.
Free helmets will be distributed to the first 200 participants or individuals should feel free to bring their own helmet.
There will also be an opportunity to explore emergency vehicles on site.
Also, during the event, there will be free refreshments provided by the Lions Cllub along with a chance to meet “Blades”, the Boston Bruins mascot who will stop by.
Other safety events will be a free car seat installation and inspections, along with a K-9 demonstration.
