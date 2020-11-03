Our schools need the support of our community more than ever! WCEF is pleased to announce the First Annual Holiday Door Decorating Contest! Designed to raise spirits and raise funds for the Woburn Public Schools, families are invited to “Deck Their Doors”, with bragging rights up for grabs for the most creative, most traditional, and most festive around! Register with a $20 donation to WCEF, and 100% of your support will directly benefit Woburn Schools.
To participate, decorate your door, send in your registration, and post a picture of your door on social media with the hashtag #WuHolidayDoors, or email your picture to contactus@woburnedfoundation.org. Entries will be posted in our online gallery and addresses added to our “Door Tour” listing. The deadline to enter is December 16, 2020; winners will be announced and the complete Door Tour list published on December 21st. Complete information and Registration forms can be found online at www.bit.ly/WuHolidayDoors
Woburn families, Deck Your Door to Support Woburn Schools!
