WOBURN - The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the body of a missing Woburn woman was found yesterday in Saugus.
Foul play is suspected.
Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn was reported missing by her son when she did not return home on Saturday night.
Tuesday afternoon her body was found in a marsh along Route 107 (northbound) in Saugus (in the vicinity of 63 Salem Turnpike) where there was a very large police presence yesterday.
According to a release from the Essex District Attorney’s Office, currently no arrests have been made in connection with her death.
“The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex and Middlesex State Police Detective Units, Lynn, Saugus, and Woburn Police are investigating. This is an active and fluid investigation. When more information is available, it will be released,” according to the statement.
No press conference was planned.
