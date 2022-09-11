WOBURN - The City Council recently sanctioned the issuance of a special events permit for the non-profit Blues for Veterans’ 10th annual musical festival at Library Park.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously and without comment in favor of allowing the Blues for Veterans Association to host its yearly festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Harrison Avenue area park. The concert, which will feature performances by at least six blues bands, is being headlined by Ben Levin and Sax Gordon.
The special event will begin at 1 p.m., and tickets to the festival are $20. Children under 12 will be let into the gates for free, so long as they are accompanied by an adult.
The Blues for Veterans Association is a charity group formed over a decade ago to support the city’s veterans’ population. The annual blues festival is one of the non-profit’s biggest annual fundraisers, and to date, the group has donated at least $80,000 to local veterans and veterans’ support groups.
New ladder truck
Mayor Scott Galvin is still waiting for final council action on a request to acquire a new fire ladder truck through borrowing.
The council first received the financial request from the City Hall CEO in mid-August, when Galvin estimated the capital purchase would cost roughly $1.4 million. Based upon the text of the order, there is room within the city’s existing debt schedule to cover the cost of new ladder truck.
The matter has been referred to the council’s Finance Committee.
Presidential Way trucking study
The council at their latest meeting also adopted an order that will pay for a truck study through a $20,000 transfer from a special traffic safety and infrastructure account.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the council voted unanimously in favor of adopting the order, which would foot the bill for hiring a third-party traffic team to study trucking patterns along Commerce Way and Presidential Way.
When the request was first sent to the council in July, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen questioned where the money was coming from, as she had no memory of any discussion around the need for such an analysis. Mercer-Bruen, who voted in favor of the expenditure at the latest meeting, had nothing further to add about the matter.
CN Wood special permit
The council also recently authorized a special permit amendment that will let heavy-equipment sales firm create a new vehicle storage and cleaning bay to the rear of its Merrimac Street site.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing CN Wood, his client intends to construct a covered bay over a 60 foot by 30 foot concrete slap situated right behind its main building. The new shelter’s roof will stand ruffly 29 feet in height.
“The petitioner is looking to provide a roof over that slab which will be used as a wash bay and to protect vehicles and employees from the elements,” the lawyer said.
The council voted unanimously in favor of authorizing the special permit modification.
CN Wood sells and rents out to contractors a variety of heavy vehicles, including bulldozers, excavators and dump trucks, and street sweepers and paving vehicles.
