WOBURN - Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Baldassarre late last month accepted an offer to serve as interim superintendent of Uxbridge Public Schools.
After narrowly missing out on a handful of other open superintendencies in western Massachusetts this spring, Baldassarre in early June beat out one other finalist vying for the superintendency for the small public school district in Worcester County.
During a more recent School Committee gathering on June 23, Uxbridge officials voted unanimously to ink a one-year contract with the Woburn administrator, who will earn $160,000 next year as the district’s interim leader.
Woburn Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley will respond to the latest development by recommending an interim replacement to serve in Baldassarre’s stead. The School Committee will be asked to endorse his successor during a rare Thursday morning meeting in the Joyce Middle School conference room on July 7.
The regularly scheduled gathering will begin at 8:15 a.m. and is expected to be livestreamed by the Woburn Public Media Center via its YouTube Channel.
Named as a top contender for the Uxbridge superintendency in early June, Baldassarre emerged as a clear favorite for the leadership post after the town’s School Committee spent two nights in early June debating the merits of his candidacy.
Ultimately, the assistant superintendent was selected due to his familiarity with student assessments and his attitude around the proper use of that testing data, his desire to involve parents and families in their children’s education, and his ability to immediately develop a rapport with Uxbridge educators during a recent visit.
“His educational philosophy aligns with what I believe…He sees next level learning as being bigger than [what happens within] the walls of the school and what’s happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s big picture stuff for me in a world that’s changing,” said Uxbridge School Committee member Debbie Stark of the Woburn administrator during deliberations earlier this month.
“Safety was something he mentioned right out of the gate. And I think our staff went through hell the past couple of years and they need support [and to feel safe too],” later remarked Uxbridge School Committee member Barry Desroisseaux. “[Over the past few days], I’ve heard from a number of staff members. Some of them had interactions with both candidates and every single one of them leaned towards Michael. I have to go with that.”
Woburn’s first-ever assistant superintendent for pupil services, Baldassarre this May was named as a finalist for two separate superintendency openings in Marlborough and Sutton.
Though ultimately passed over for both jobs, during his interviews with school officials in both communities along the I-495 belt, he made clear his desire to return to a top leadership post after spending the better part of the past decade as a student services administrator. Baldassarre’s resume does include a past superintendent’s stint, as he worked for six years as the head of a regional school system in Orange, Massachusetts.
“My preparation led me to being a superintendent over 10 years ago. And from that time until now, the superintendency has been in my DNA,” he commented during a job interview in Marlborough earlier this spring. “I’ve prepared myself in every way, shape and form with regards to school finance, student wellness, curriculum, achievement, community and family engagement, [and] grants management and procurement.”
“I’ve come to a time in my life where it’s time. I’m almost 50-years-old and I’m seeking a superintendency. My wife and I and our four children are gravitating towards this part of the state,” he later elaborated.
During his approximate four-year tenure in Woburn, Baldassare has earned a reputation for being a staunch advocate for students from all backgrounds. Prior to coming to the city, he worked as the director of special education for the Everett Public Schools.
Obtaining a doctorate in education from UMass Lowell in 2014, Baldassarre began his career in 2001 as the dean of discipline at Xaverian Brothers High School, a private all-boys facility in Westwood.
His background as an administrator then shifted to the public school realm in 2003, when he accepted a job as an assistant principal in Stoughton. He later worked as a principal at Gardner High School, before moving to central office roles.
Since he was brought to Woburn in 2018, Baldassarre has repeatedly earned the praise of both Crowley and the local School Committee for landing state grants and launching new partnerships with non-profits like the Woburn Boys & Girls Club.
