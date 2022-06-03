WOBURN - Looking to boost overall spending by around $8 million next year, Mayor Scott Galvin late last week pitched an approximate $174.8 million budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023.
During a special meeting of the City Council last Thursday night, Galvin explained his proposed FY’23 budget calls for a 4.86 percent increase in the general fund, which would climb to $154,620,620.
The remaining $20.24 million in funding will cover anticipated water and sewer expenditures next year. The proposed water and sewer budget for FY’23 is scheduled to increase by about 4.6 percent.
“The city side of the budget represents a level-service budget, with the exception of eight new firefighters hired to provide increased ambulance services. As always, our city employees will continue to provide a high-level of service to residents and taxpayers,” the mayor said of his 82-page FY’23 submission.
As is customary during the city’s budget season, the council voted unanimously to refer the mayoral spending plan to its Finance Committee for further deliberations over the comings weeks. According to Finance Committee Chair Richard Gately, he expects that review will involve at least two sessions, when City Hall managers and school officials will be given a chance to outline their proposed departmental expenditures.
During his recent presentation to the council, the mayor acknowledged the proposed $7.17 million increase in general fund expenditures is steeper than in years past largely due to higher health insurance and pension system obligations, ongoing efforts to negotiate new contracts with the city’s various employee unions, and climbing costs associated with Woburn’s soon-to-expire trash and recycling hauling contract.
One of the largest budgetary impacts will come in the form of salary increases given out to City Hall employees as a result of new collective bargaining agreements, which are expected to cost the city around $1.7-to-$1.8 million. That contract cost estimate includes salary adjustments for FY’23 and retroactive raises for FY’22.
Already, the mayor has reached new three-year contract terms with local firefighters and City Hall workers.
The city’s share of health insurance and liability premiums will also climb by nearly $960,000 next year to around $21.5 million. Municipal workers, who shoulder 25 percent of their health care premiums, will cover around $6 million of those up-front coverage costs.
As Galvin explained last week, pension system funding costs in FY’23 are expected to rise by around 3.38 percent.
“As I advised the City Council last year, increases in our pension funding obligations will continue to have an impact on our budget. The appropriation for FY’23 is an increase of $361,117 over last year…[and] this does not include a state legislative proposal to increase [cost-of-living-adjustments] by 5 percent, which would add an additional $150,000 this budget,” said Galvin.
Trash disposal costs are expected to climb by $191,140 or 5 percent next year.
A sizable portion of Woburn’s fixed-cost budgetary burdens will be indirectly offset by unrelated increases in state and federal aid, including an anticipated $3 million boost in Chapter 70 or local school funding. The school department will also be eligible for around $2 million in special federal funding next year.
“The budget is partially funded by locally generated receipts, state aid, and Chapter 70 school funding. This year, we anticipate unrestricted state aid to increase by 2.5 percent, with a $3 million increase in Chapter 70 due to a change in the funding formula,” the mayor explained.
In terms of new initiatives, the mayor outlined three major areas of spending. First, he plans on hiring eight new firefighters to bolster the public safety department’s ranks as the city eyes the eventual opening of a new headquarters building by the Central Square area.
The mayor has also advised the School Committee that he is sanctioning a $2.65 million or 3.75 percent increase in education spending next year.
Lastly, Galvin proposes a $73,500 influx of new funding for City Hall’s Information Technology department in order to cover service fees for the citizens’ permitting system and a new laser fiche scanning program.
“Both programs will provide residents with greater access to expedited online city services and documents, without the need to travel to City Hall,” said Galvin of the technology initiatives.
After receipt from the mayor, the council has 45 days to approve the budget, which is then sent to the state Dept. of Revenue for certification. FY ’23 starts on July 1.
Once the DOR certifies the budget, the council will set the property tax rates for fiscal year, usually in December. The first two quarterly property tax bills are estimates, and any alterations after the council sets the tax rates are reflected in the final two bills of the fiscal year, which will be mailed in calendar 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.