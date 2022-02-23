WOBURN - In data released on the same night that school officials ended the district’s masking mandate, the weekly influx in new COVID infections across the city recently dropped back into the double-digits, according to state reports.
According to statistics compiled on a weekly basis by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the city witnessed a halving of new COVID-19 infections between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12, when 50 new cases were linked to local citizens. Just a week earlier, Woburn had reported 102 new cases, while during the height of the latest viral surge, a total of 722 city residents tested positive for COVID-19 between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15.
During a School Committee meeting last Thursday night, Mayor Scott Galvin cited the city’s rapidly dwindling case numbers as one of the major reasons he and the local Board of Health recommended the end of facial covering mandates in school buildings.
Ultimately, the School Committee voted to end the district’s masking mandate on Feb. 28, when students return to the classroom from February vacation.
“I am confident in making the changes now because conditions are improving,” the mayor said last week. “Cases amongst students and staff have come down significantly, and because we’ve been working collaboratively with Superintendent Crowley and the School Commitee over the past two years, we’ve instituted may safeguards (like the installation of HEPA air filters in school buildings and the adoption of in-school testing programs).
The latest state report on Woburn’s COVID-19 transmission rates also shows the community’s positivity rates are on the verge of dipping back below a key 5 percent threshold long used to judge the severity of local infection outbreaks.
According to the DPH data from last Thursday, the city’s positivity rate was measured at 5.05 percent during the latest two-week surveillance period, which covers newly reported infections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12.
Because the state data is released five days after the close of each two-week surveillance period, the key COVID-19 outbreak metric could have very likely plummeted back below the 5 percent level by the time last Thursday’s report was issued.
Last year, both DPH epidemiologists and experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) argued that any positivity rate above the 5 percent threshold is a forerunner of a severe COVID-19 outbreak.
Woburn’s positivity rate, which has been in a steady decline for five consecutive weeks now, peaked at 24.27 percent on Jan. 8 (per DPH’s weekly report issued on Jan. 13). Woburn has not registered a positivity rate below 5 percent since DPH’s community-level report on Nov. 25.
In the summer of 2020, DPH established a color-coded classification system to rank the severity of municipal COVID-19 outbreaks that was almost entirely based on both positivity rates and 14-day average incidence rate statistics.
Though that color-coded classification system has since been retired by the state, both metrics are still considered two of the best indicators to use in predicting whether newly emerging COVID-19 variants will lead to new outbreaks.
For example, last September, after the emergence of the so-called “Delta” strain in late August, city officials sounded the alarm as Woburn’s positivity rate rose to around 3 percent in early September. During the same Delta surge, Woburn’s case incidence rate, which measures newly recorded infections to population size, climbed to 21.3 as of DPH’s Sept. 23 report.
With Omicron being identified by world health officials as a variant of concern just days after Thanksgiving, Woburn’s case incidence rate reached a record high 354.9 on Jan. 15. As of last Thursday’s DPH report, Woburn’s case incidence rate had fallen to 30.8.
Meanwhile, newly recorded COVID-19 cases linked to Woburn Public School populations also continued to fall as the district neared this week’s winter vacation period.
According to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a total of 21 COVID-19 cases, including one staff infection, were tallied across the district between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16.
During the height of the latest viral surge between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19, at least 822 new cases were reported by district officials, who struggled to keep city schools opened as more than 135 staffers called out due to positive COVID-19 testing results.
The dramatic reduction in school-related COVID-19 cases was cited by School Committee members last Thursday night, when the decision was made to end mask mandates in schools when classes resume on Feb. 28.
