WOBURN - Following a hearing in March, the state's Parole Board on Tuesday, July 5 voted to grant parole to West Woburn native Norman Porter who was serving a life sentence for two murders in separate incidents dating back to 1960.
In the fist case, Porter, and an accomplice, were convicted for shooting a store clerk with a sawed-off shotgun during a robbery of a Robert Hall clothing store in Saugus on Sept. 29, 1960.
Also, in October of 1961, while awaiting his murder trial, Porter plead guilty to second degree murder for shooting a jail master during an attempted escape from Middlesex County Jail in East Cambridge.
Facing multiple life sentences for the two shootings as well as other charges including armed robbery while masked, Porter escaped in April of 1980 and was on the run for some 20 years living in Chicago under the assumed the name of Jacob A. Jameson ("J,J. Jameson''), before being arrested again in March of 2005.
For 20 years, Porter had established himself as a poet, lectured at a local church, and worked as a handyman.
Porter appeared before the Parole Board for his review hearing on March 24, 2022 and was represented by Attorney Thomas Herman. It was his fourth appearance before the Board since his return to custody in March 2005.
While his crimes and his 20-years on the run have been we'll documented, the decision on July 5 by the Parole Board also outlined the reasons for the recent decision to grant parole, largely focusing on Porter's current health issues.
In the July 5 decision, some of the following reasoning was given for the granting of parole:
"After careful consideration of all relevant facts, including the nature of the underlying offense, the age of the inmate at the time of offense, criminal record, institutional record, the inmate's testimony at the hearing, and the views of the public as expressed at the hearing or in written submissions to the Board, we conclude by a unanimous vote that the inmate is a suitable candidate for parole.
"Reserve to an approved home plan: He has served 42 years, 25 of which he served before escaping. He was on the run for 20 years before being returned to custody. The Board notes that Mr. Porter suffers from numerous severe medical conditions. He has remained disciplinary report free and has remained in programming despite limitations from his health issues and COVID-19. The Board notes he has maintained a significant support network through most of his incarceration. Despite his history of escapes, a former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Correction - in support of his release. He has known his home sponsor, a physician since 1969. Mr. Porter has made every effort to take part in available programming at the maximum-security facility, Including mentoring others in the educational programs
"The applicable standard used by the Board to assess a candidate for parole is: "Parole Board Members shall only grant a parole permit if they are of the opinion that there is a reasonable probability that, if such offender is released, the offender will live and remain at liberty without violating the law and that release is not incompatible with the welfare of society."
"In forming this opinion, the Board has taken into consideration Mr. Porter's Institutional behavior, as well as his participation in available work, educational, and treatment programs during the period of his incarceration.
"The Board has also considered a risk and needs assessment and whether risk reduction programs could effectively minimize Mr. Porter's risk of recidivism.
"After applying this appropriately high standard to the circumstances of Mr. Porter's case, the Board Is of the opinion that Mr. Porter is rehabilitated and merits parole at this time."
The board would then go on to add special conditions.
They include the following:
- Reserve to an approved home plan;
- Waive work for medical and age;
- Curfew must be at home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.;
- ELMO-electronic monitoring;
- Must take prescribed medication;
- Supervise for drugs; testing in accordance with agency policy;
- Supervise for liquor abstinence; testing in accordance with agency policy;
- Report to assigned MA Parole Office on day of release;
- No contact with victim's family;
- Must have substance abuse evaluation - adhere to plan;
- Must have mental health counseling for adjustment/transition;
- Mandatory - sign all releases and follow recommended treatment of all providers.
