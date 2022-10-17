WOBURN - A local superconductor tech company will set-up an outdoor laboratory off of Draper Street to test and demonstrate to potential investors the capabilities of its new transmission-line prototypes.
During their latest meeting in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously to grant Veir Inc. a special permit to fence-off a portion of an industrial property by Lord Hobo Brewery for the scientific research.
“It would be totally enclosed [by fencing] and safe. The only noise will be coming from a generator,” explained attorney Mark Salvati, who represents the local tech firm.
The 2.29-acre site in question contains a 10,000 square foot warehouse building surrounded by parking spaces and sits in an industrial zoning district by Nashua Street in East Woburn.
According to Tim Heidel, the chief technology officer for the Woburn-based startup, the new testing site will consist of three wooden utility poles, which will be strung-up with the high-tech cabling. Also to be placed within the yard will be several mobile office and storage containers, a standard construction-site generator that is needed to energize the transmission lines, and a trailer which will house liquid nitrogen tanks.
The East Woburn property, which company officials hope to use over the next year while looking for a permanent testing facility, will be utilized during normal business hours for an average of three days per week, Heidel furthered.
“We established our headquarters in Woburn at 3 Gill St. last December and we’re an early-stage, venture-capital backed, transmission company. We’re aiming to develop high-power transmission lines that use smaller towers and right-of-ways,” Heidel said of the firm’s mission.
“We do not have outdoor testing or demonstration capabilities on Gill Street. So we’re building the technology in our lab and doing testing, but transmission lines ultimately live outside,” he later elaborated.
If successful in creating a way to safely transmit high-flow currents through smaller superconductive cabling, Veir hopes the technology can be utilized to transmit green-energy sourced from solar and wind installations over long distances. Such a breakthrough would be ground-breaking for “global decarbonization”, the chief technology officer said.
Because Draper Street does border a residential neighborhood, much of the council’s concerns about the petition revolved around potential noise and safety issues associated with the temporary special permit, which will lapse in 12 months.
“I know you’ll generate electricity. But the poles you have, they won’t be all sorts of wires attached to them and bolts of electricity shooting around like something out of Frankenstein, right?” asked Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen.
“Not not at all,” Heidel later assured the city official, whose district includes Draper Street.
Mercer-Bruen and City Councilors Joanne Campbell and Lou DiMambro also inquired about the use of liquid nitrogen, which is apparently being used as a medium to cool the transmission line prototypes.
To ensure the coolant is being properly handled and stored, the council attached a condition requiring the fire department to inspect the tanks. At DiMambro’s urging, another condition was added that will forbid the petitioner from filling up the tanks outside of normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours.
Other special permit caveats added the the council include:
• The site’s hours of operation will be limited to Monday through Friday between of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.;
• The special permit will expire after 12 months;
• All company workers and vendors must adhere to neighborhood trucking prohibitions;
• And the council may revoke the permit if neighbors lodge serial complaints about noise levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.