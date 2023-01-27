WOBURN - Accepting a $5,000 gift from local real-estate manager Jamieson Properties, the City Council recently okayed the launch of a new study examining the merits of a “smart-growth” district on Federal Street by Library Park.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the council at the urging of Mayor Scott Galvin unanimously and without debate agreed to take the $5,000 donation from Jamieson Properties.
The funding will be used to commission a Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) study that analyzes the benefits of creating a state-sanctioned 40R overlay district around a handful of properties by the Abbott Street Post Office.
It is unclear exactly when the joint MAPC and city undertaking will start. Woburn’s citizenry will ultimately be invited to participate in the deliberations, as regional planners from the MAPC routinely host public brainstorming and input sessions as part of their study process.
Headquartered in a Victorian-era home at 627 Main St. by the corner of Mishawum Road, Jamieson Properties manages a number of apartment buildings across Woburn, including a six-story complex at 44 Montvale Avenue. The management company also owns a pair of properties at 14 and 14R Federal Street, which both sit within the development nexus to be studied by MAPC officials.
Back in 2017, with the blessing of Galvin, the City Council similarly explored the possibility of establishing a 40R overlay district on Federal Street. Per the regulations being considered, Jamieson would have been able to redevelop its aging multi-family buildings - which contained a total of 13 apartments - into a larger housing complex with 35 units.
The project was later foiled after the developer increased the unit count to 48 dwelling units in order to offset the cost of installing an underground parking garage. Though the City Council had requested the addition of more on-site parking, the alterations resulted in the mayor withdrawing his endorsement.
The petitioner ultimately abandoned the project in Jan. of 2019, when the City Council allowed the developer to withdraw the would-be zoning amendment.
A quasi-public entity that provides planning assistance to all Massachusetts cities and towns, the MAPC was similarly hired by city officials back in 2018 to study the use of the state’s 40R or smart-growth zoning regulations to transform the Woburn Mall property into a mixed-use redevelopment containing apartments and an outdoor market style retail complex.
First touted by former Governor Mitt Romney back in 2004, the state's 40R regulations encourage cities and towns to cluster dense housing projects around downtown areas and major transportation hubs.
Proponents of 40R districts say such developments encourage use of public transportation, attract young adults and professionals, and tend to spur additional economic growth in urban areas.
Notably, Jamieson Properties has agreed to fund the study after a fire gutted an existing multi-family home on Federal Street in Feb. of 2021.
While the state’s 40R initiative has transformed many downtown areas and resulted in the creation of thousands of new affordable housing units, the overlay districts are not without controversy.
For example, a number of Reading residents in recent years have urged town officials to freeze the permitting process for new 40R projects in Reading Center, were the pace and scale of downtown developments have taken many by surprise.
Between 2009 and 2021, Reading officials issued permits for no fewer than six 40R redevelopments containing more than 200 apartments. Several other proposals are also pending before the town.
Last year, the town, in response to criticism from town residents, amended its 40R regulations and reduced the allowable housing density of such buildings, increasing developers’ parking requirements, and established new buffer zones for projects that abut single-family homes.
