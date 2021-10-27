WOBURN - Indicating a state mandate still supersedes any new local masking recommendations, the School Committee earlier this week suspended a planned review of a district-level facial covering policy enacted last August.
During the gathering in the Joyce Middle School on Monday night, the School Committee did informally agree that central office administrators and high school officials should begin examining the possibility of loosening masking rules at the high school.
Specifically, School Committee member Dr. John Wells called for that analysis based upon a Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) rule that allows schools with an 80 percent vaccination rate to partially lift universal masking orders.
Though WMHS as of this week had not yet met that threshold, Wells contends that the district should still plan in advance for that eventuality so that changes to the district’s COVID-19 protocols can be enacted in a timely manner.
“I would suggest the administration come up with a plan [looking at how a masking order reversal would be implemented]. That way everybody [on the School Committee] would know what to think about [before taking a vote],” said Wells.
“How will parents be notified? Will masks become optional? Will it be only the vaccinated who can take off the masks? [We should answer those questions]. That way, we won’t have to wait three months to make that decision,” the School Commitee member added.
Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley later assured the school board that should the high school near that 80 percent threshold, those broader policy questions will be answered well before the elected officials are asked to vote on any changes to WMHS’s masking rules.
“This is to be continued with no decision made tonight by the School Committee, because we’re not able to take action at this time,” later concluded School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley.
The recent School Committee vote came just a day before DESE officials voted to extend its masking requirements until Jan. 15, 2022.
Addressing that extension of the order, DESE Commissioner Jeffery Riley yesterday partially credited the COVID-19 safety protocol with low infection rates within Massachusetts schools. Other proponents of continuing the mandate until early next year believe the safety measure should stay in effect until children under the age of 12 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Masks remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in school safely,” said Riley in a prepared statement on Tuesday. ”Together with the Test and Stay program, high vaccination rates, low transmission rates in schools and all the hard work in keeping our students safe, our kids are able to stay in school where they belong and can flourish.”
“[I]n anticipation of the vaccine becoming available in the coming weeks for children ages 5 to 11 years old, this extension of the mask requirement will allow time for the elementary school population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Education Secretary James Peyser also stated in prepared remarks.
Last August, as the September start of the 2021-2022 academic year approached, the School Committee voted unanimously to enact a universal indoor masking mandate for all students, staff members, and visitors entering school buildings.
Just days after that vote, DESE officials, who had for months insisted that facial covering decisions should remain in local hands, reversed course and imposed its own universal masking mandate that would apply until Oct. 1 to all public schools in the state.
Per the DESE directive, all persons aged five and older must wear a mask over their mouth and nose while in school buildings, though exemptions can be granted to individuals with certain medical or behavioral conditions. The DESE order, extended in late September until Nov. 1, also allows children and staff to remove facial coverings while outdoors, in order to eat and drink, and during so-called “mask breaks”.
As referenced by Wells earlier this week, the DESE policy does allow for a loosening of masking rules within schools with high COVID-19 vaccination rates.
During another School Committee earlier this month, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Robert Alconada said that approximately 95 percent of all high school personnel have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, as of Oct. 12, approximately 64 percent of the student body had also been immunized against COVID-19 - resulting in a school-wide vaccination rate of 68 percent.
An unspecified number of high school pupils had also recently reported being partially vaccinated. If all of those teens follow-up with their immunization schedule an receive a second jab, WMHS’s vaccination rate would climb to about 73 percent, according to the assistant superintendent.
Alconada during the presentation earlier this month estimated that somewhere between 115 to 140 students would also need to become vaccinated in order for WMHS to reach DESE’s 80 percent threshold.
So far, only about a dozen school districts across the state have submitted paperwork to DESE that asks the state to certify a school population as having reached 80 percent vaccination milestone.
Just last week, Hopkinton became the first locale in the state to remove mask mandates for vaccinated students in the community’s high school. The town’s School Committee, which narrowly agreed to loosening facial covering standards in the high school, agreed to try out the new standard for an approximate three week trial period before making the policy change permanent.
At least one of Woburn’s neighbors, Reading, has also achieved the 80 percent vaccination threshold at the local high school. However, so far, the School Committee has been reluctant to change the high school’s universal masking policy.
