WOBURN - Staff at a new Chateau Italian Kitchen restaurant will likely open the doors to a new Mishawum Road restaurant sometime early next year, according to a local attorney representing the family-owned business.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the City Council quickly and without any debate agreed to issue Waltham’s Nocera family a special permit to install new signs to advertise the Woburn Chateau location at 311 Mishawum Rd.
According to local attorney Jospeh Tarby, representing the petitioners, his clients are moving into the vacant restaurant space that was previously home to Joe’s American Bar & Grill.
Though the restaurant use is allowed by-right, the local business required permission from the council to replace the old signage within two existing pylon signs at the Mishawum Road site, which sits across the road from the Woburn Village property.
According to Tarby, both advertisement spaces, though non-conforming under current zoning standards, have been sitting on the parcel for decades. Saying the new Chateau displays will have the same dimensions as the old Joe’s American Bar and Grill signs, the lawyer went on to explain that the Holiday Inn Express was granted a special permit under similar circumstances in 2015.
“Since the pylon signs are non-conforming, a special permit is required even though we’re taking up the same space by taking out Joe’s American Bar and Grill and putting in a Chateau sign,” he explained. “Those signs have been there ever since Howard Johnson operated on that property many, many years ago.”
The lone member of the City Council to comment during the recent public hearing, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes most of Mishawum Road, welcomed the new business to Woburn.
“I take no exception to this. I can be a little tough about signs, but this location [has never been a problem]. We’re very excited that the Chateau is coming to Woburn,” she said.
Known for cranking out family-style portions of classic Italian meals, the two closest existing Chateau restaurants are situated in Burlington and in Andover off of I-93.
The Nocera family, which has owned and operated the restaurant chain since 1933, first notified the city’s Licensing Commission last May of the plans to expand into Woburn.
The shared hotel and restaurant space at 311 Mishawum Road is situated on a 2.6-acre parcel located directly across the street from the Woburn Village redevelopment by Commerce Way and the I-95 on ramps.
There is also a second 3,739 square foot free-standing building situated on the lot that contains a pair of fast-food restaurant spaces, including a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise. This summer, the City Council approved a special permit for Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen to take over the old D’Angelo’s Sandwich Shop space in that building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.