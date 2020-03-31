WOBURN - With educational facilities statewide now closed until at least May 4, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley and others will update the School Committee about the options for furthering student learning during the prolonged interruption.
Crowley and other central office administrators are expected to review their so-called "distance learning plan" during a virtual School Committee meeting that begins tonight at 7 p.m. Various other municipal boards have also switched to an Internet-based format utilizing Zoom, a webinar and video-conferencing service.
The meeting format changes are possible through an executive order approved on March 12 by Governor Charles Baker, who temporarily suspended various provisions of the state's Open Meeting Law in order to allow flexibility during the statewide COVID-19 outbreak. The general public can view the School Committee deliberations by logging onto https://zoom.us/j/806638226 and entering the meeting ID number of 806 638 226.
A direct link to the virtual meeting address, as well as other pertinent information, can be found on the City of Woburn's website under the calendar listing for the School Committee meeting.
The planned School Committee discussion tonight comes as the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) yesterday outlined new guidelines for local school administrators to consider while identifying ways to ensure a continuity of educational services.
In a letter addressed to the state's parents on Monday, DESE Commissioner Jeffery Riley argued that remote learning options should include some structured-learning options that are supported by classroom teachers.
"While we do not expect remote learning to replicate the traditional school day, schools will use remote learning tools and instructional materials to develop and provide students with appropriately structured and supported ways to keep learning," explained the state education commissioner.
State education officials believe that given the existing public health crisis and the stress being placed upon both families and school personnel, remote learning initiatives, whether self-directed by pupils or partially-supported by staff members, should be no longer than half the length of a regular school day.
According to Riley, state education officials do not expect virtual classrooms run by teachers to be the sole mechanism by which distance learning is achieved.
"Remote learning can encompass a wide variety of learning opportunities. While technology can be a supportive tool, districts and schools should also consider ways that student learning can continue offline. This could include exploring the natural world, activities to support students’ local communities (with appropriate social distancing) and engaging hands-on-projects," he suggested.
DESE is also discouraging the instruction of new academic material, as they believe the reinforcement of previously-taught lessons is best, particularly for younger pupils whose future course-of-learning is dependent upon understanding core concepts and skills.
The lengthy letter from Riley lines up with previous communications sent out by area superintendents, including Crowley, regarding local school districts plans to engage students during the prolonged closure of educational facilities.
Remote learning
Specifically, last Wednesday, Crowley joined with 11 other Middlesex League Superintendents in supporting a vision for remote learning plans that focus on the following concepts:
• Supporting the emotional and physical health of all students by focusing on the importance of the teachers-student relationships and ways those trusting bond can be utilized to reduce anxiety and stress;
• Ensuring all special education pupils and other students who need specialized instruction receive the needed supports;
• Making sure younger students are able to sharpen already-learned concepts, so their retention of key skills are not lost over time;
• Helping older students, particularly those at the high-school level, to continue their path towards becoming critical and creative thinkers.
"All of our communities stress that learning has its foundation in the relationships developed between learners and teachers, whether adults or children. There is no way to replicate this environment in a digital format in the middle of a pandemic over a week/month or two," Crowley and other area superintendents stressed in their March 25 communication to parents.
"We are deeply concerned about the physical and emotional health of everyone in our school communities. As such, we commit to planning and supporting learning that lessens stress and anxiety," the area school leaders furthered. "All of our communities stress that learning has its foundation in the relationships developed between learners and teachers, whether adults orchildren. There is no way to replicate this environment in a digital format in the middle of a
pandemic over a week/month or two. We are deeply concerned about the physical and emotional health of everyone in our school communities. As such, we commit to planning and supporting learning that lessens stress and anxiety."
Already, Woburn has taken some key steps to ensure all students, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, are able to take advantage of existing online learning tools.
In mid-March, about a week after the superintendent first closed local schools, Technology Director Jennifer Judkins explained talks were ongoing with the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) to determine how a more structured virtual learning environment would function.
At the time, Judkins was trying to connect students who did not have access to a computer with the needed resource through a Chromebook loaning initiative organized by her department.
"Some of the activities we will be offering will need to be accessed on a computer. As a reminder, all activities are optional for students and will not be graded," the technology director wrote in a March 19 letter to parents.
"To ensure students have access to a device for online enrichment activities, we have a limited number of Chromebooks available to loan families. If your child does not have access to a device, and you would like to borrow one while we are out of school, please fill out the form linked below,"she added.
Under the loan program, each family in Woburn was limited to one computer, regardless of the number of school-aged children living in the household. The district also provided parents and guardians with information about how to obtain free Internet access being offered by Comcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.