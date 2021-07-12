WOBURN - With previous work stoppage mandates wreaking havoc with subdivision timelines during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Planning Board wants to address the multitude of developments across Woburn with expired construction completion deadlines.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained that since March of 2020, area developers working on at least 14 previously approved housing projects have seen their subdivision completion dates come and go.
The Planning Board, which in recent years has been trying to hold developers more accountable to construction timelines, last month asked Cassidy to obtain a true inventory of the number of subdivisions in town with expired permits and specify the outstanding deliverables for each project.
“[At our last meeting], we discussed having developers come in so we can catch up and analyze each of the subdivisions,” explained Cassidy, who hopes to hold those review sessions in mid-September.
“We’ve come up with a summary sheet for each project that includes when it was approved and each construction completion date. Our intent is to also have some backup information on outstanding work and when the last update [was received from developers],” she added.
The planners’ initial request to return to their pre-pandemic approach to subdivision timetables came after the state in late May began lifting the various pandemic-related restrictions on economic activities and public gatherings.
Realizing the state’s various public health orders and emergency decrees were impeding local builders’ ability to field a full work-force, the planners had over the past 12 months taken a much more relaxed attitude towards the subdivision timelines.
In order to bring the planners up to speed on each development, Cassidy will reach out to developers with a lapsed or expiring subdivision competition deadline and ask for a list of outstanding construction milestones. Hoping to receive that feedback by the middle of this month, she will then forward the petitioner’s paperwork off to the city engineer’s office, where staff will perform their own analysis after visiting each site.
“The package you’ve put together [so far] is really good. If you can do this for all of them, it will be so much easier for us. We can talk to these [developers] so much more intelligently [about what is most appropriate in terms of an extension],” said Planning Board veteran Robert Doherty.
Given that construction activity can cause neighborhood disruptions, the Planning Board uses construction timelines to limit the length of time that abutters’ have to deal with those impacts.
Because it’s normally in the best interests of builders to finish such projects as soon-as-possible, the planners have historically been casual in regards to enforcing the deadlines.
However, with the entire region being inundated by new construction over the past decade, the city officials - believing that some builders are perhaps taking on too much work and letting smaller or mostly-completed subdivisions linger unfinished for longer than necessary - have over the past few years demanded that developers appear in-person to explain why projects haven’t been completed.
Nevertheless, the Planning Board still routinely grants construction competition date extensions.
According to Doherty and Planning Board member David Edmonds, given the difficulties brought about by pandemic, local developers have little reason to fear that their requests for additional time will be denied now.
However, both city officials insisted that they want a true and accurate account of the progress that has been made on each development.
“Last year was probably just a lost year. People weren’t working. So for a lot of these [projects], we should treat them like we’re starting over from a year-and-a-half ago],” said Doherty. “I think we may have to be a little more lenient because of what we’ve come through.”
“I’ll accept any explanation. I just want it to be real and truthful. We’re not an unreasonable bunch,” Edmonds later remarked.
