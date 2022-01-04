LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The boyfriend of a Massachusetts woman found dead in a marsh last month days after she was reported missing now faces a murder charge, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Bruce Maiben, 44, of Lynn, was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in Lynn District Court, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney's office. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Maiben is charged in connection with the death of Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn. She was reported missing by her teenage son after she did not return home from a date with Maiben on Dec. 18, prosecutors said.
Her body was discovered three days later in a Saugus marsh.
Maiben was previously charged with larceny, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice in the case and pleased not guilty. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.