WOBURN - Striking educators hit the picket lines outside of Woburn’s empty school buildings this morning after city negotiators and Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) leaders failed to break a months-long impasse in contract talks.
With both sides ratcheting up the rhetoric after Sunday’s marathon collective bargaining session ended after eight consecutive hours of discussions, WTA representatives last night accused city leaders of being “reckless” by refusing to discuss paraprofessional salaries and calling off talks at 6:20 p.m. Meanwhile, Mayor Scott Galvin and School Committee members, though dubbing Sunday’s emergency session as “productive”, again scolded the city’s teachers, nurses and paraprofessionals for moving ahead with plans for today’s “illegal” work stoppage.
Both sides were expected to return to the negotiation table this morning at 9:30 a.m.
“The mayor and School Committee showed a complete unwillingness to negotiate the paraprofessional contract or offer them a living wage,” said WTA President Barbara Locke last night in a prepared statement. “We could have gotten this contract settled tonight. Unfortunately, their reckless refusal to continue negotiations tonight means the planned strike will start on Monday.”
“Despite the ruling issued by the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board on Friday ordering the WTA to immediately cease and desist from engaging in or threatening to engage in a strike, the WTA has informed us of their plans to move forward with an illegal strike tomorrow, Jan. 30. Woburn Public Schools families have been contacted informing them that classes are canceled on Monday district-wide,” Galvin and School Committee members commented in a separate prepared statement.
