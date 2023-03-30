WOBURN - A national housing developer reportedly intends to bring solar energy capabilities to the new Emblem 120 redevelopment by the corner of Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue.
According to City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office, the City Council at a meeting next week will catch its first glimpse of a zoning ordinance seeking to allow solar energy systems within Woburn’s Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CCWOD).
Toll Brothers, which is responsible for the mixed-use Emblem 120 project at the former Fitzgerald Tile property, is specifically pushing to allow for by-right solar carports, ground-level and roof-mounted solar installations, and solar thermal system uses within the special overlay district.
The housing complex at 120 Commerce Way, which includes two ground-level restaurant spaces, includes 289 upper-story apartments. First pitched by Boston developer Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes back in 2017, the mixed-use redevelopment was the first major project approved under the CCWOD. Toll Brothers partnered up with Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes back in 2019 on the project.
The City Council last discussed the Emblem 120 property back in 2020, when Toll Brothers officials obtained permission to add a second restaurant space on the grounds.
Grape Street gas main project still on hold
The City Council at its most recent gathering yet again forestalled action on a right-of-way permit application needed for a gas main project in East Woburn by Albany Street.
In receipt of correspondence from National Grid representative Dianne Cuddy seeking a continuance, the City Council voted unanimously and without debate to revisit the permitting request at its second meeting in April.
Dating back to last August, the project involves the installation of 60-feet of new four-inch gas lines along Grape Street. The piping will ultimately connect to a new gas main on Albany Street.
Back in February, DPW Superintendent James Duran advised the council that he is awaiting confirmation from the Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) that it is aware of the project, as the new lines will be placed in close proximity to the agency’s water and sewer lines.
Assuming that paperwork is in order, Duran is expected to sign-off on the permitting request with the condition that Grape Street be restored to its original condition.
Police and library contract funds
Also during the latest council gathering, the elected officials adopted a Finance Committee report that endorses the transfer of roughly $560,000 to police and library personnel budgets to cover new three-year contract offers.
At the outset of this month, Galvin in a memo to the city’s legislative body explained that a recent three-year contract accord reached with Woburn’s Library Staff Association will award a cumulative 5 percent cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increase to workers.
The deal, which will lapse on June 30, 2024, also includes a commitment by the city to boost entry-level salaries for both full and part-time staffers.
In a contract that makes nearly identical financial concessions, a new three-year accord reached with the Woburn Police Patrol Association in January similarly extends a collective 5 percent COLA increase to the city’s rank-and-file police officers.
The second collective bargaining agreement, which will also lapse a day before the start of fiscal year 2025, also extends higher compensation packages to rookie patrolman and some of the unions’ senior veterans.
