WOBURN - A Washington Street resident barely escaped with his life after disarming and killing an intruder who broke into a basement bedroom in his mother’s home on Monday, a defense attorney insisted during his client’s arraignment on weapons charges yesterday.
Appearing in Woburn District Court on behalf of 26-year-old city resident Tyler Olivier, defense lawyer Joshua Wood claimed his client acted in self-defense after retrieving and firing a handgun dropped by a masked suspect during an early morning home invasion at 291 Washington Street on Monday.
Wood, who entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of the defendant, later told reporters gathered outside of the Woburn District Courthouse that police and prosecutors should reconsider the criminal charges.
“Two armed men, based upon the only evidence [the prosecution has presented] broke into his house. He by some miracle stopped one of them,” Wood told the district court judge, who ordered Olivier held on $50,000 cash bail for the current case.
“[There’s] way more to this case than meets the eye…It seems to me they arrested the wrong person,” he later argued while speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s arraignment.
The 26-year-old suspect, charged with illegal possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, was ultimately held in custody after also yesterday having his bail revoked for another court case connected to a 2021 stabbing incident. During that previous incident, the city resident allegedly slashed a pregnant woman and another man who were renting an apartment in the same Washington Street neighborhood.
Olivier is due next in court on the deadly shooting case on Feb. 28, while his next appearance for the stabbing case is scheduled for March 15.
During Tuesday’s court hearing, Assistant Middlesex District Attorney Graham Van Epps verified many of the details around Monday’s deadly home invasion, which resulted in the death of 22-year-old Cambridge resident Mussie Miyaro from a gunshot wound to the head. Olivier was also shot in the stomach during the deadly exchange of gunfire on Monday morning, when police say at least six bullets were fired.
As Epps explained, police were first dispatched to a ranch-style home at 291 Washington Street at 3:40 a.m. on Monday after Olivier’s mother called for 911 and reported her son had just been shot during a struggle in his basement bedroom.
“He saw an arm with a gun come through the door and he charged over and basically used the door to smash…[and] disarm this person. By his account, he retrieved the gun, picked it up, and shot this person who was found dead in that staircase,” said the prosecutor.
Authorities have pointed out several inconsistencies in the defendant’s version of events, including the fact that Miyaro - despite allegedly having been disarmed - was found dead by police while still clutching a handgun.
Evidence, including bullet holes in a door and casings founds scattered across the basement bedroom, also suggests that gun fire was exchanged in two different directions during the confrontation, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.