WOBURN - The city’s children started their summer vacations last week as local COVID-19 infection rates continued to plummet across the community.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Woburn school officials detected just 11 new COVID-19 cases within the district during the final week of classes through June 22.
Three of those new infections involved staff members.
In an illustration of what a difference a month’s time can make in terms of the pandemic severity, during the month of June, the district linked a total of 91 new infections to local school populations, whereas a month prior, 246 cases were reportedly tied back to Woburn’s public school students and educators.
Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), citywide pandemic indicators during the latest two-week reported period continued their descent from their latest May 21 highs.
Covering infection data recorded between June 5 and June 18, the latest DPH findings show the city’s overall positivity rate decreasing to 5.61 percent from a 7.17 percent reading a week prior. Positivity rates have now dropped four four consecutive weeks since peaking at 9.13 percent on May 21.
The city’s 14-day average case incidence rate, which similarly reached a high of 47.8 as late May, has also since been slashed by more than half, with the latest measurement coming in at 21.5.
Between June 12 and June 18, say state officials, Woburn reported 46 new COVID-19 cases involving local residents.
Based upon previous DPH reporting, Woburn between June 5 and June 11 recorded fewer than 100 weekly cases for the first time since April.
Since the pandemic started, a total of 11,025 local residents have tested positive for the contagion.
