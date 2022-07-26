WOBURN - Satisfied City Hall’s full compliment of experts had a chance to scrutinize the modifications, the City Council this week approved a series of layout and access changes to a future solar farm off of Atlantic Avenue.
During a gathering on Tuesday night in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously to sanction Waltham-based ECA Solar’s request to move various arrays off of hillsides and away from wetlands. The project, originally authorized by a special permit issued in June of 2021, will be constructed on a 36-acre portion of the IndustriPlex site by Commerce Way, Atlantic Avenue, and New Boston Street.
The special permit modifications approved this week also permits the petitioner to move the location a proposed access road on Atlantic Avenue to account for the placement of new utility poles. A secondary gravel accessway, being constructed by a Massport parking lot to provide Eversource with a way to a service a series of newly replaced utility poles, was also signed off on.
As recounted by attorney Andrew Bonnell, ECA Solar’s general counsel, representatives from the Waltham firm had previously appeared before the City Council in April looking for approval of the site plan changes as minor modifications.
At the time, Bonnell and Michael Redding, ECA’s director of civil engineering, explained the site changes were being driven by a request by Woburn’s Conservation Commission to push a number of the solar panels away from major hills and delineated wetlands.
Rebuked in that April attempt, as the council believed certain aspects of the revised layout were significant departures from the original proposal, ECA officials refiled the petition via the normal special permitting process and subsequently held several hearings with local fire, DPW, and engineering department officials.
“This petition has been brought to you after several meetings with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn, [Planning Director] Tina Cassidy [and other department heads],” he explained.
“After taking all your comments into consideration, we’ve gone back to the original plan and [remained] fairly close to that original concept,” later added Michael Redding, ECA’s director of civil engineering. “The only changes that are significant are the relocation of the driveway entrance to the left side of our frontage [on Atlantic Avenue]. Eversource also wants a gravel pathway to access the backside poles.”
As noted last spring by the City Council, part of the modifications call for relocating a number of solar panels closer to a driveway - that heads between Anderson Regional Transportation Center and a MassPort parking lot. Part of the concern with that aspect of the petition revolved around worries about the poor condition of various MassPort light posts, which apparently look like the could end up toppling onto portions of the energy installation.
To address those worries, the petitioner has agreed to formally approach the quasi-public state agency and ask for that equipment to be replaced. In another concession, ECA Solar managers have also committed to providing “training” to local firefighters about various aspects of the solar farm before “energizing” the installation to put power on the Eversource distribution grid.
As was the case in June of 2021, when the Waltham firm obtained its original special permit, the applicant has also again agreed to a condition that holds it solely responsible for removing the entire installation when the technology becomes obselete.
“It seems to me that your on track to get your project started. I don’t see anything really jumping out about this like last time,” said Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately of the revised petition.
“It hasn’t been easy. A lot of eye had to be on this [modified plan], so thank you for your patience,” later remarked Ward 5’s Darlene Mercer-Bruen.
