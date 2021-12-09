All individuals who are unvaccinated, including all children ages 5 to 11, are required to wear a mask in the library. All other visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Masks are available at the front desk.
ALL AGES
Tuesday, December 14. 7-8 PM. The Merry Minstrels Present, “Songs of the Season.” Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY - Fireplace South Gallery. Come join in the fun and holiday cheer. The program will take place in the Richardson Gallery in front of the fireplace and will include songs and carols with origins in a variety of times and places as well as familiar favorites for all to Sing-Along. Admission is free. Seating is limited.
CHILDREN
Tuesday, December 14. 3:30-4 PM. Story Crafternoon. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Join Miss Christine for songs, stories, and a simple craft. Best for ages 3-6. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3ouyux9
Wednesday, December 15. 5:30-6 PM. PJ Storytime. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Get a jump start on bedtime! Join Miss Kristine for songs, movement activities, and stories. Best for ages 5 and under. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3DzIkls
Thursday, December 16. 11-11:30 AM. Baby Lapsit. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Sing, play and bounce with your baby to gentle rhymes and stories with Miss Kristine. Best for 12 months and under. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/338jhcW
Thursday, December 16. 3:30-4:30 PM. Family Craft. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Make colorful beaded snowflakes. String them together to make a garland or turn them into ornaments. Best for grades K-5. Threading the beads may be too difficult for very little ones. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3pDMZ11
Friday, December 17. 11-11:30 AM. Toddler Time. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Join us for movement, music, and stories! Miss Christine and Miss Kristine will alternate leading these sessions. Best for ages 1-3. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3GDjbZp
Saturday, December 18. 3-3:45 PM. Moving to the Music. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Bring your imaginations to the library for an afternoon of dance and dramatic play! Join us for creative movement, music, and interactive storytelling led by Miss Kat. Best for ages 3-7. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3y1bOI5
Monday, December 27. 3-3:45 PM. Moving to the Music. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Bring your imaginations to the library for an afternoon of dance and dramatic play! Join us for creative movement, music, and interactive storytelling led by Miss Kat. Best for ages 3-7. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3drfjxQ
Tuesday, December 28. 2-3 PM. Family Craft. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Make colorful beaded snowflakes. String them together to make a garland or turn them into ornaments. Best for grades K-5. Threading the beads may be too difficult for very little ones. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3lGEOQ8
Wednesday, December 29. 2-3 PM. Family Craft. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Make colorful beaded snowflakes. String them together to make a garland or turn them into ornaments. Best for grades K-5. Threading the beads may be too difficult for very little ones. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/31BNUH5
Wednesday, December 29. 5:30-6 PM. PJ Storytime. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Get a jump start on bedtime! Join Miss Kristine for songs, movement activities, and stories. Best for ages 5 and under. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3DxFyNP
Thursday, December 30. 2-3 PM or 6-7 PM. Family Painting. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Get creative with a blank canvas and acrylic paints! Each child will get their own canvas. Best for grades K and up. Free. We are offering 2 sessions to accommodate more families while social distancing. Please only sign up for one session. Registration required. Register for the 2-3 PM session at https://bit.ly/3DK21rb or the 6-7 PM session at https://bit.ly/3ousLrc
Friday, December 31. 11-11:30 AM. Snowy Storytime. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Join Miss Christine for some stories and songs about snow! Then we'll make puffy snow paint and create some cool art. Best for ages 3-7. Siblings are welcome. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3ygUtLr
TEENS & TWEENS
Wednesday, December 15. 3-4:30 PM. Teen Anime Club. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Teen Room. Stop by for a festive meeting of the Anime Club! And while you're here, pick up a take-home Christmas pocky kit. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3GmpO22
Wednesday, December 15. 3:30-4:15 PM. BeTween the Lines Book Club: One Mixed Up Night by Catherine Newman. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room. Join our book club for tweens (approximately ages 8-12). We'll talk about the assigned book and make bookmarks while we chat. Free. Registration is required to minimize crowding and encourage social distancing. Register at https://bit.ly/3GnOuah
ADULTS
Monday, December 13. 7-8 PM. Novel Ideas Book Club: Weather: a novel by Jenny Offill. Meeting Location: WOBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY – Program Room & VIRTUAL. Hybrid meeting, meaning we will meet in the Program Room at the Library and others can join from at home via Zoom. Free. Contact Hermayne Gordon - hgordon@cityofwoburn.com or 781-933-0148 - with any questions or to be added to our participant directory.
Hired by her famous podcaster mentor to answer letters from increasingly polarized fans, a librarian who has acquired her education from a lifetime spent reading struggles between the limits of her knowledge and growing crises in the outside world.
Saturday, December 18. 9:30-10:30 AM. Woburn Walkabout Book Club: Snow by John Banville. Meeting Location: HORN POND. Combine your love of the outdoors with your love of reading and you have The Woburn Walkabout Book Club! On the 3rd Saturday of every month, we'll meet at Horn Pond to discuss the current month's selection while we walk around the pond and admire its beauty. Books are available for pick up and check out at Circulation Desk at the library. Free. Registration required. Register at https://bit.ly/3Gl3Dcr
Investigating the murder of a County Wexford priest in 1957, Detective Inspector St. John Strafford navigates harsh winter weather and the community's culture of silence to expose an aristocratic family's dangerous secrets.
