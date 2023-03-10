WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin recently advocated for the creation of a special stabilization account that will be used exclusively for holding and spending money received through a series of opioid settlements.
Noting that a total of $1.4 million has been awarded to Woburn through a series of class-action lawsuit victories and court settlements in recent years, the mayor in a memo to the City Council earlier this month noted that those payments will be streaming into the community for 15 years.
Unlike other revenue streams, which can be commingled together in the general fund, the city must keep track of how its opioid settlement money is spent.
“As reflected in the draft Order, opioid settlement funds must be used solely to create, or supplement and strengthen, resources available to Woburn residents and families for substance use disorder prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery,” the mayor explained in a March 2 communication that accompanied the order, which is being sponsored as a courtesy by City Council President Michael Concannon.
“Appropriations to the stabilization fund requires only a simple majority vote, while appropriations from the stabilization fund require a two-thirds vote of the City Council,” Galvin further elaborated.
Ultimately, the City Council at a regular meeting in City Hall earlier this week referred the proposal to its Finance Committee for further scrutiny. Unlikely to general much, if any, controversy, the order will in all likelihood sail through the committee process in the coming weeks.
Should the order pass, Galvin plans to deposit the community’s first legal settlement payments - which now total around $154,918 - into the special account.
That first batch of funding was paid to Woburn and hundreds of other Massachusetts’ communities as part of a $26 billion settlement deal reached in the spring of 2022 between various state attorneys general and pharmaceutical firms, which are accused of fueling the deadly drug addiction and overdose epidemic by introducing and mischaracterizing the nature of a new class of prescription painkiller medications.
Governor Maura Healey, who was then serving as the state’s attorney general, litigated the case on behalf of cities and towns and last April announced communities will be receiving payments totaling $210 million from Big Pharma’s Johnson & Johnson and opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and Amerisource Bergen.
In a separate deal, Purdue Pharma, the company largely blamed for starting the opioid epidemic in the late 1990s with its release of the OxyContin brand painkiller, agreed at around the same time to pay more than $4.3 billion to Massachusetts and various other states.
Between now and 2038, Woburn will receive $598,973 from McKeMcKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen and $137,673 from Johnson & Johnson. The money will be allocated to the city through an annual $33,276 payment.
Since that first historic $26 billion settlement was reached, a number of other pharmacy chains, including Rite Aid, Walgreens’ and Rhode Island based CVS Pharmacy, similarly settled pending lawsuits filed by various state governments.
According to Galvin, beginning this August, the city can expect the following payments as a result of those cases:
• Walmart will give Woburn around $86,581 over the next six years;
• Tava will pay the city $115,586 over the next three years;
• Allergan will pay $68,860 over the next seven years;
• CVS Pharmacy will pay $152,783 over the next 10 years;
• and Walgreen’s will pay $166,255 over the next 18 years.
According to public health experts, the opioid epidemic has led to more than 500,000 deaths across the United States over the past 20 years. Between 2000 and 2020, more than 21,880 Massachusetts residents have succumbed to fatal opioid-related overdoses.
At least 25 of those casualties occurred within Reading since 2012. Many more non-fatal overdoses were recorded within the community during the same timeframe, and based upon readily available DPH statistics, during a three-year period between 2017 and 2019, local authorities responded to at least 70 non-fatal, opioid-related, overdose emergencies.
By far one of the hardest hit communities in the region, Woburn’s police and firefighters responded to 708 drug overdoses - 47 of which were fatal - between 2015 and 2020. During that same timeframe, the opioid epidemic claimed the lives of roughly 80 city residents, many of whom died after overdosing outside of their hometown.
Looking to recoup funding spent battling the crisis, plaintiffs in the class-action opioid lawsuits accused drugmakers like Purdue Pharma of deliberately misleading patients about the severely addictive qualities of opioid-based drugs.
Back in 2014, city leaders in Chicago, Illinois. became the first to back the filing of a federal lawsuit against drug makers like Pudue Pharma, which developed the potent OxyContin brand painkiller that resulted in an initiate wave of opioid-abuse and dependence across the nation beginning in 1995.
Proponents of initiating those legal actions contended drug-makers like Purdue Pharma not only waited far too long to acknowledge the addictive risks of the drugs, but in extreme cases, actually advised doctors to prescribe more painkillers to anyone who exhibited signs of becoming addicted to the medication.
In December of 2017, the town of Greenfield, which has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, became the first community in the state to file a lawsuit against drug makers. By the summer of 2018, 110 municipalities across the state had joined together to file a lawsuit against various drug companies and before the case was settled hundreds of other communities added their names to the list of plaintiffs.
