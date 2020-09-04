WOBURN - The School Committee recently agreed students enrolled in the district's virtual academy can participate in sports despite not attending in-person classes.
During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of letting those who have selected a full remote learning by-choice program remain eligible for high school athletics.
The decision was made as the School Committee is still mulling whether to even let high school athletics resume in the coming weeks. At the meeting, Athletic Director Jim Duran explained that he and his Middlesex League counterparts have agreed in principle to plans for a fall sports season that could potentially include cross country, field hockey, golf, swimming, soccer, and volleyball.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley later discouraged the School Committee from voting on whether to endorse that proposal, as he wanted first to review forthcoming state guidance regarding COVID-19-related sports restrictions.
"So last week, we wed on a call with the Middlesex League superintendents and athletic directors, ut we did not reach any conclusions," said Crowley. "We don't know yet what the guidance around field hockey or soccer is. So it's tough to [give you a recommendation] one way or the other."
Though asking the school board to delay its final decision on whether to allow sports at all, Crowley did ask the elected officials to settle questions around the combination of remote learning and athletics.
Specifically, the superintendent pointed out that under the city's school reopening plan, parents were able to opt-out of the district's proposed partial-return of students to classrooms later this month. Under the alternative, families could instead enroll their children into a virtual academy, where children would learn exclusively through a virtual or Internet-based format.
Initially, School Committee member Michael Mulrenan questioned whether those learning exclusively from home should be able to participate in athletics. Mulrenan was specifically concerned that too many pupils would end-up trying out for various teams, creating a potential logistical nightmare for coaches trying to prevent social-distancing concerns.
However, School Committee member Dr. John Wells was quick to remind Mulrenan that should remote by-choice students be forbidden from playing sports, the city would be limiting a whole class of pupils from accessing services that should be free to all. Wells also politely reminded his colleagues that prior to the pandemic, parents who home-schooled their children were allowed to access high-school athletics.
"They're still a Woburn student," he said.
"You would be preventing one group of students from participating in an activity offered in Woburns Public Schools," later agreed School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley.
According to Duran, if larger than normal groups of students try out for sports teams — a phenomenon that is not expected given the cancellation of football and cheerleading — coaches may have to hold the competitions over a multiple day period.
It's unclear when the School Committee will take a final vote on whether to allow high school athletics this year. Once that decision is made, the board will also have to figure out whether sport seasons would be cancelled in the event that the district shifted from a hybrid to a full remote learning format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.