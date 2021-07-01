WOBURN - With the proponent awaiting the results of a traffic study, the City Council recently continued without discussion a public hearing regarding a proposal to open a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Mishawum Road.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, local attorney Mark Salvati, representing the Florida-based fried chicken establishment, explained that his client had recently commissioned a traffic study at the request of city officials to study the potential impacts from the new fast-food business.
With no other new developments to discuss, the lawyer then asked the council to continue the matter until its first meeting in July. The aldermen unanimously sanctioned that request without debate.
“I thought this was going to be put on the agenda for July 13. We have a traffic study in the works,” said Salvati, who was already in attendance at the recent meeting to discuss an unrelated special permit petition.
Thought Popeyes is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the country, the proposed move to a vacant storefront at 305 Mishawum Rd. has generated little controversy to date.
So far, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Woburn Village area commercial zone, has offered little criticism of the proposal, which will notably not feature a drive-through component. So far, no local citizens have expressed any concerns to the council about the proposed 24-seat restaurant during the two evenings of public hearings held to date.
If approved, the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would take over a portion of the old 3,739 square foot commercial building at 305 Mishawum Road that was previously home to D’Angelo’s sub shop. A Dunkin Donuts franchise also operates from the same complex.
The larger parcel, which sits across the street from the Woburn Village redevelopment by Commerce Way, also includes a hotel and the old Joes American Bar and Grille restaurant.
The petitioner is before the City Council because a special permit is required for all fast-food restaurants operating within the community.
Founded in New Orleans Louisiana in 1972, the restaurant chain was formerly known as Popeyes Chicken and Biscuits before it changed its name a number of years ago.
There are reportedly more than 3,100 Popeyes eateries across the country, including six in Massachusetts. The closest franchises to Woburn are situated in Lowell and in Boston by Fenway Park.
The chain’s proposed move to Mishawum Road comes as one of its biggest competitors, Chick-fil-A, has established a foothold in the city after opening a restaurant about two years ago in the nearby Woburn Landing site off of Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.