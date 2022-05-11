WOBURN - With the school district also witnessing a sustained influx of new cases, the city’s overall COVID-19 rate finally breached the 5 percent positivity threshold in the final days of April.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, school administrators recorded 32 new weekly COVID-19 case between April 28 and May 4.
Like many area communities, Woburn has seen a recent COVID-19 resurgence ever since pandemic indicators hit a 2022 low on March 12, when the city’s positivity rate dropped to 1.29 percent and public health officials recorded just 15 new weekly cases.
Unlike most of its immediate neighbors, Woburn had until the end of April managed to weather the latest uptick in cases without crossing the 5 percent positivity threshold that state officials originally described as the dividing line between moderate and serious local outbreaks.
With 129 local residents testing positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period that ended on April 30, officials from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) recently revealed the city finally surged past that threshold as the week-over-week positivity rate climbed from 4.82 to 6.91 percent. Nonetheless, Woburn is still faring better than many surrounding towns, as Readings’ rate now stands at 8.29 percent and both Burlington and Stoneham’s metrics are over 7.19 percent.
According to DESE records, local officials have also witnessed a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 infections over the past month, with roughly 120 such cases being recorded since March 28.
Notably, given the city’s trouble in keeping schools opened earlier this winter in the face of rising staff infections, a total of 31 district personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 since April 14.
With the data lagging behind the week-to-week information compiled by state education officials, last week’s DPH report is based up infection trends recorded in local cities and towns between April 17 and April 30.
According to the statistics, Woburn’s average daily case incidence rate has close to tripled since the end of March from 12.2 to a 33.2, and 193 local residents have contracted COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
After spiking to pandemic high of 354 in January, Woburn’s case incidence rate bottomed out on March 12 at a 4.5.
The incidence rate indicator compares new COVID-19 infections over a 14-day period to population size. Along with local positivity rates and regional hospitalization tallies, the measurement is considered one of the most important COVID-19 metrics to gauge when judging the severity of local outbreaks.
Since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 case in the early spring of 2020, at least 10,308 residents have tested positive for the contagion.
